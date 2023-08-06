Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw are back together, but will their love last forever? It's hard to say, so we'll just focus on what happened between Aidan and Kathy for now.

Sex and the City fans will finally meet Kathy, the woman Aidan Shaw married after his big breakup with Carrie Bradshaw. While Kathy was never seen in the original series, she was mentioned once in seaosn six and again in Sex and the City 2. While fans know that Aidan and Kathy married sometime before Carrie ran into him in an awkward season 6 encounter, they never learned much about their relationship timeline. We’ve gathered everything we have learned about Kathy and Aidan from Sex and the City and And Just Like That… so far.

When did Aidan and Kathy meet?

By the time Carrie ran into Aidan in the season 6 episode, “To Market, to Market,” he was married and already had a baby who appeared to be about four months old. The timeline doesn’t make much sense. Still, we can assume Aidan met Kathy not long after he and Carrie split for good.

Based on Tate’s age in the famed episode, he would have been born about eight months after Brady Hobbes was born in the season 4 finale. Carrie and Aidan were still together when Miranda found out she was pregnant, but they had already called it quits by the time Miranda progressed into her third trimester. It’s safe to assume Aidan and Kathy met and quickly married in late 2002.

When did Aidan and Kathy have their kids?

In the most recent episode of And Just Like That…, Aidan revealed the age of his three sons. He noted that Tate, the eldest of the boys, is 20. His middle child is 17, and his youngest is 14. If Tate was born in 2003, his younger brothers were born in 2006 and 2009, respectively.

Aidan did not delve into the details of his divorce during his appearance on And Just Like That…, but Carrie did fill in the gaps for her pals. Over dinner, the famed sex columnist told Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York that Aidan had sold his furniture business and moved to Virginia with his wife and kids. The duo got divorced five years ago, but both have remained in Virginia. The reason for the divorce has yet to be explored on the show.

Is Carrie and Aidan’s kiss to blame for his divorce?

In Sex and the City 2, sparks flew between Carrie and Aidan in Abu Dhabi. The pair kissed after enjoying a meal together. Carrie immediately called Mr. Big and told him what she had done. Fans never learned whether Aidan told Kathy what happened during his trip to the Middle East. So, could the kiss have caused the divorce? It seems unlikely. The timing is off.

Carrie and Aidan | Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Sex and the City 2 premiered in 2010, eight years after Carrie and Aidan broke up while lying in an empty apartment together. The kiss was clearly meaningful, but it didn’t end Kathy and Aidan’s marriage. The couple didn’t call it quits until 2018.

Fans are likely to learn more about Aidan’s marriage when Kathy finally materializes in the Max reboot of the iconic series. Whether Kathy will have an issue with Carrie’s sudden reemergence in Aidan’s life is anyone’s guess. After all, Aidan did say that Kathy had kept her eye on Carrie.