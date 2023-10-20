‘The Golden Bachelor’: Gerry Turner Owned a Niche Fast-Food Franchise in the 1970s

Gerry Turner, aka The Golden Bachelor , has fans falling in love. His charm and nice-guy demeanor have placed him at the top of male Bachelor contestants that fans love. However, you may not know that businessperson Gerry owned a niche fast-food franchise in the 1970s. What doe ‘The Golden Bachelor’ do for a living? …

With Gerry Turner, The Golden Bachelor introduced a retired grandfather who still led an active lifestyle. Previously, Gerry’s career was in the restaurant business.

Mr. Quick is a fast-food franchise located in Michigan. Turner was a franchise owner of the food business beginning in 1971.

He became a partner in 1978 and the sole owner one year later. Per his LinkedIn page, Gerry owned and operated five Mr. Quick restaurant locations until 1985.

Mr. Quick remains in operation. It serves fast food, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner; its policy is made-to-order freshness.

The menu includes pork, fish, beef sandwiches, hot dogs, and chicken. Fries, onion rings, cheese curds, and chili are also available. Their breakfast items range from pancakes and omelets to biscuits and gravy.

Did Gerry Turner always work in the food industry?

According to his resume, Gerry Turner (age 72) has always worked in the food industry. It is a passion where he found his niche, helping businesses to grow and reach more customers.

Gerry parlayed his work in the food industry into a job as a buyer for a food company. After that, Gerry managed the delivery routes for a national meat company and held positions as a marketing manager and senior buyer.

Gerry’s passion for food merges into his real life, where he enjoys a diet of healthy foods and allows himself occasional indulgences. To GQ, Gerry revealed he maintains his physique by eating three small meals daily.

“I will always eat breakfast. Usually, I make a big breakfast on Sunday, but I will always have breakfast. Then, at lunch. It’s like a sandwich, and a yogurt and an apple. That’s pretty much my standard,” he continued.

“For dinner, it depends on the time of year. If I can grill out during the summer, I’ll grill out as much as possible. I love grilling out salmon, and that’s probably my favorite. I’ll do vegetables, and you know, it’s just a variety of things,” he concluded.

Why did Gerry Turner audition for ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Gerry Turner holds a rose during an episode of ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

Gerry Turner’s wife, Toni, died in 2017. The retiree first auditioned for The Golden Bachelor in 2020 with the encouragement of his daughters and granddaughters. But he wasn’t interested when producers finally called Gerry in February 2023 this year to offer the lead role.

When he first spoke to producers, he told Entertainment Weekly, “The conversation was very persuasive. The excitement, the fact that I could find a forever partner, travel. You put all this together, and I start looking at my calendar, and it’s blank, and I’m thinking, ‘Hey, this might be a pretty good deal.'”

Turner also told GQ that he found a lot of “surprises” within his foray into reality television. “Yeah, there were a lot of surprises. I guess during the actual process itself, it was having to give over and surrender to it—give up some personal freedoms and so forth. That was kind of awesome.”

He continued, “But in the journey itself, I think the most surprising thing was how painful it was when I had far fewer roses than women, and I had to send someone home. That’s still very much top of mind how badly that felt.”

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.