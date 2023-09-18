Can Gerry Turner find love in just a few weeks? Here's what to know about the short schedule for 'The Golden Bachelor.'

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor gives older singles a chance at love. Star Gerry Turner is ready to find the love of his life at 72 years old, and fans also can’t wait to meet the women vying for Gerry’s love. According to The Golden Bachelor spoilers, this particular season has a shorter filming schedule than The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Here’s what to know.

ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor’ allegedly has a shorter filming schedule

The Golden Bachelor began filming on Aug. 3, 2023, and fans can expect a much shorter filming schedule for the special season. Gerry Turner met the women vying for his heart on Aug. 3, 2023, according to Reality Steve on the Daily Roundup podcast. By Aug. 10, 2023, two rose ceremonies took place.

“I don’t know how long filming is going to last,” Reality Steve said. “Probably, my guess would be three weeks to a month. It’s not going to be the same filming as The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. There’s our first kind of spoiler.”

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette typically film for around nine weeks, which is still a short time to fall in love. It’s unclear if Gerry is expected to get down on one knee to his winner by the end of three weeks. But he believes it’s possible to fall in love on TV.

“I do,” he told Variety when asked if he thinks he can find love on television. “At first I thought, there’s no way. I was really skeptical. But as I’ve thought about it and I’ve seen the process evolve and so forth, I really do think it’s possible. So, we’ll see. I’m hopeful. Very hopeful.”

“I think a good reasonable goal is to find that person that I pretty much know is the right person, and by the look in her eye, she knows I’m the right person,” Gerry continued. “Where that happens on the timeline, I think is less important than the chemistry of it and the realization that it’s real and it’s something that could be knitted into a permanent relationship.”

Gerry Turner said his Fantasy Suites week will look ‘different’ than it does on ‘The Bachelor’ or ‘The Bachelorette’

With The Golden Bachelor filming only taking place from three weeks to a month, it’s unclear how many episodes the season will contain. But Gerry will have an opportunity to take a few of his final women to the Fantasy Suites.

“I just think that a Fantasy Suite for someone of my age may look quite different,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “The activities could be quite different than for someone in their 20s and 30s.”

Gerry added that he doesn’t feel nervous about the Fantasy Suites. “They make my daughters a lot more nervous than me,” he said. With that, he also noted that his daughters told him he shouldn’t kiss on camera — but he plans on ignoring that advice.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.