‘RHONY’: How Luann de Lesseps Handled a Fan Vomiting on Her During Her Cabaret Show

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps is known for hit songs like “Money Can’t Buy You Class.” De Lesseps has dealt with a lot during her time in the public eye from people with and without class. But she experienced something new while performing in her one-woman in February 2023: a fan vomiting on her.

Luann de Lesseps | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Luann de Lesseps has her own cabaret show

Luann de Lesseps is no stranger to the world of performing in small, intimate venues. She first debuted her own cabaret show back in 2017 called “Countess and Friends,” which followed the release of fan-favorite hits like “Chic C’est La Vie.”

De Lesseps has since launched a solo cabaret show, with the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer taking center stage.

A fan threw up on Countess Luann during her show

In February 2023, Page Six reported that things got a little messy at de Lesseps’ cabaret show at 54 Below in New York City. The outlet confirmed via a representative for de Lesseps that during the Q&A portion of the show, an audience member threw up on her after laughing “so hard” at one of her jokes.

“Lu was with her mic talking to the audience members, and when a girl heard another joke, she laughed so hard that she projectile vomited all over Lu’s costume and hair!!!” the spokesperson said. “Everyone was cracking up.”

Another fan alleged that de Lesseps had to stop the show to clean up before moving on. “A girl threw up during Luann’s show while she was in the audience during Q&A and her manager had to wipe it off her back and out of her hair,” they told Page Six.

Still, despite the messy incident, de Lesseps continued on with the show. Besides fans, stars such as Andrew Dice Clay and de Lesseps’ former RHONY co-star Leah McSweeney were in attendance. She told Page Six that she was asked in her show whom she would “marry, f***, or kill” between Clay, Johnny Carson, and David Letterman. “I’d kill Carson because he’s already dead. I’d marry David Letterman because he’s funny and I guess I’d have to ‘f’ Andrew Dice Clay because he’s funnier,” she said.

De Lesseps has more shows booked, and her representative had hope for no more incidents at future performances: “Hopefully, there won’t be any more flying vomit!”

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ is in the midst of a reboot

Luann de Lesseps has been a part of The Real Housewives of New York City since the very beginning. For 13 seasons, she entertained viewers everywhere with her shenanigans and her beloved songs. But after the show’s thirteenth season wrapped in 2022, it was announced that the show would be undergoing a reboot and an overhauling of the cast, with all new fresh faces replacing those fans have come to know. A spinoff series highlighting some old RHONY Housewives, tentatively titled RHONY: Legacy, was rumored to be in the works, but is reportedly on pause for the time being — in part because of de Lesseps‘ contractual requirements.