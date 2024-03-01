Find out what a celebrity psychic astrologer has said about King Charles III's conflict that has come with his job as the monarch.

Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III hasn’t had the easiest reign. He’s dealt with a few anti-monarchy protests, a handful of Commonwealth countries looking to become a republic, and the constant drama with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Then in January, the king was hospitalized as he had a routine procedure done for an enlarged prostate but 10 days later it was announced that he has cancer and would undergo treatment for that.

Now, a psychic is revealing what the “hardest part” of the king’s job is and what’s in store for him in the very near future.

Psychic explains what has been the ‘hardest’ thing for King Charles

King Charles III attends Sunday service with Queen Camilla at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s. She has appeared in media for more than 20 years giving her predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, talkSPOR T radio, and more. Several months ago, she predicted that King Charles would develop an “illness” that would “become public knowledge via an official announcement.” And even before the monarch’s cancer diagnosis was made public, Honigman hinted that the king would have an “extended medical leave” and that Prince William would have to pick up some of his dad’s responsibilities.

The astrologer has read the Tarot for the king and revealed that the hardest part of the monarch’s job is the “constant scrutiny” as Charles “always wants to do the right thing.”

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Honigman explained: “As a Scorpio, King Charles is attentive to people’s emotions and always wants to do the right thing. Those born under the sign of the Scorpion love their privacy, so the hardest part of being a royal for the king is the constant scrutiny. Making the right choice which would benefit all citizens comes easily for the water sign, as his gut feelings would tell him what to do.”

King will seek ‘better work-life balance’ following his diagnosis, Camilla will keep ‘busy’

King Charles III departs with Queen Camilla after receiving treatment at The London Clinic | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Honigman shared that she pulled the “Ace of Disks” card for King Charles which is all about “new beginnings’ for the Firm as he seeks a “better work-life balance.”

According to the psychic, “It is an active year for the king, he is very busy and takes on many responsibilities. There are hospitals he is involved with as a patron and theatres that he supports by inviting the performers to the Palace. Throughout the year he sees that he’s agreed to do too much, and would like to achieve a better work-life balance. There may be new beginnings in March for the family business. There could be some remodeling, and old artifacts which have been packed away, now go on display.”

Honigman read the queen’s Tarot as well and pulled a “4 of Disks” card, noting that Camilla will also be very active this year and will be able to “fit some more hobbies into her busy schedule.”

“In 2024 Camilla tries to channel her busy schedule and public lifestyle into a positive direction,” the astrologer said. “She remembers being arty in her younger years and wants to recreate it, both as a way to keep her mind active and as a soothing activity. A sense of stability and security around the new queen may suggest that there are changes around the Palace. Staff hours are reduced so that the royals work fewer hours, to fit some hobbies around their existing commitments.”