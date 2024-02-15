King Charles III and Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) have been in the headlines a lot since January when it was announced that the king had a procedure for an enlarged prostate. Meanwhile, his wife had been amping up her royal duties while the monarch was out of commission. Then, on Feb. 5, the Palace announced that tests found the king has “a form of cancer.” It was reported that Camilla was instrumental in King Charles going public with his diagnosis and he has begun receiving treatment.

Now, a celebrity astrologer is revealing what the couple’s “primary love languages” for one another are.

Astrologer says the king and queen’s ‘love languages’ differ

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a dinner hosted by Queen Beatrix of The Netherlands | Robin Utrecht – PoolGetty Images

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s and has appeared in various media outlets for more than two decades. Now, she is discussing the five love languages –affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality, and physical touch — and which a few members of royal family adhere to.

According to Honigman, Queen Camilla appreciates “physical touch” which differs from her husband who is “passionate” but doesn’t like to show his affection in public.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Honigman said: “Camilla, Queen Consort is a Cancer. This sign is symbolized by the Crab and is a loving sign that would move mountains for their family. This means her love languages are primarily ‘physical touch’ and secondly ‘words of affirmation.’ She demonstrates her love to her family by placing a comforting hand on their shoulders and being vocal in praising them and expressing her emotions. Camilla can tell that her husband is in love with her when he links his arm with hers and chats with her during important events.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose for a photo ahead of reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace | Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace

But as Honigman noted, physical touch is a rarity in public for the monarch explaining: “King Charles is a Scorpio. This sign is symbolized by the Scorpion and is a passionate sign that likes to keep their private lives private. This means his love languages are primarily ‘gifts’ and secondly ‘quality time.’

“He expresses his love to his closest kin by giving them thoughtful presents and making uninterrupted time in his schedule for them. As Scorpios prefer to keep family matters private, he’ll express his emotions behind closed doors, not out in the open. Charles knows that his family loves him when they bring him random little personal gifts or hand-picked flowers.”

Other royals who share King Charles’ love languages

Zara Tindall and King Charles attend the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at Beaufort Polo Club | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royals who do adhere to some of the same love signs as King Charles are his niece Zara Tindall, her husband Mike Tindall, and Prince Harry.

“Zara Tindall is a Taurus. This sign is symbolized by the Bull, and is a traditional, physical sign that loves the finer things in life,” Honigman shared. “This means her love languages are primarily ‘acts of service’ and secondly ‘gifts’ (like the king). She demonstrates her love to her husband by being available to do things for him — from being the main organizer in the household to fetching things from the shops. When something needs doing at home — she’s happy being the first port of call. Zara understands that her family loves her when they volunteer to share the load with her and when they bring her thoughtful gifts like snacks or books.”

The astrologer added: “Mike Tindall is a Libra. This sign is symbolized by the Scales and is an elegant, balanced sign that loves meeting people and socializing. This means his love languages are primarily ‘words of affirmation’ and secondly ‘quality time’ (like the king).

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall during the Coronation Concert in Windsor, England

“Spending time with loved ones is important to him. Mike can tell that his wife loves him when she clears space in her busy schedule to just be with him and when she tells him how she feels.”

Prince Harry is also a fan of “quality time” as the Duke of Sussex is a Virgo. Honigman says his sign is “symbolized by the Virgin and is pragmatic and sensible. He loves to show his wife and [children] that he is present in their lives by being attentive on purpose with them.”