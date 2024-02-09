Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5, 2024, a week after he left the hospital for enlarged prostate treatment.

The British royal family is being more open than perhaps ever before on the topic of health, and Queen Camilla’s reportedly a big part of it. A royal expert says the queen “encouraged” King Charles III to “break royal tradition” and announce his cancer diagnosis publicly.

Camilla pushed Charles to ‘be open’ about cancer diagnosis

Per a report from The Mirror, Queen Camilla is behind King Charles going public with his cancer diagnosis.



“I’m sure Camilla will have encouraged the King to break with royal tradition and be open about his diagnosis,” Jennie Bond, a royal expert, told the outlet. “She’s a very straightforward person, which is one of the most refreshing things about her.”

As the former BBC royal correspondent noted, the queen has continued carrying out royal duties amid the king’s announcement “and, when she’s not out on maneuvers for the Firm, she’ll be fussing over him like any other doting wife.”

“For a couple in their mid-to-late seventies, news like this is a sharp and unwelcome reminder of human mortality. But they both have a big job to do, with limited years to do it,” Bond explained.

“And so they may well see this as a blessing in disguise. A cancer has been detected, it is being treated, and the expectation is that the king will be back to full-time duties just as soon as possible.”

Queen Camilla is an ‘invaluable weapon’ to the king amid cancer diagnosis

Bond called Camilla an “invaluable weapon” in King Charles’ “arsenal as he faces the undeniable shock of a cancer diagnosis.”

The queen, 76, “has the sunniest of temperaments, and her default mode is to be upbeat and cheerful.”

“For a man who has always had a slight tendency to brood on things,” she explained. “That attitude could be one of the most important factors on his road to recovery.”

“Don’t get me wrong — the queen will, of course, be shocked and hugely concerned that the man she adores has been beset by a double whammy of health problems,” Bond added. “But her positive attitude to life in general will undoubtedly help the king as he continues his treatment.”

“It’s worth noting that, as she has taken up the royal workload in recent days — with the king, the Prince and Princess of Wales all out of action — she must have had the underlying worry about her husband facing a new scare.” (Queen Camilla opened a cancer center in the days prior to the king’s diagnosis going public.) “It was brave, but she showed no sign of cracking under the pressure.”

Buckingham Palace announced the king’s cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5, 2024

One week after leaving the hospital, where he underwent a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate, King Charles provided an update.

Buckingham Palace released a statement at 6 p.m. local time on Feb. 5, 2024, saying that a “separate issue” arose during treatment.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read.

The palace also noted King Charles started a “schedule of regular treatments” the same day as the announcement. Furthermore, while undergoing treatment, he’d continue his “usual” work apart from “public-facing duties,” which were postponed on doctors’ recommendations.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement concluded.