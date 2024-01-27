Buckingham Palace announced recently that King Charles III would have a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. The official announcement released on Jan. 17 stated: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

On Jan. 26, the monarch had the surgery and it’s now believed that his oldest son, Prince William, could take on some responsibilities for his father while he recovers. The Prince of Wales though already has a lot on his plate at the moment. His wife, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), had surgery as well and William has been at home looking after their three children while she remains in the hospital.

Here’s what a psychic has said about William taking over responsibilities in case the king ends up needing to take an “extended medical leave.” Plus, what Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) just revealed following her husband’s operation.

King Charles III and Prince William attend The Order of The Garter service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle | Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Psychic says William is taking on ‘extra responsibilities’ during his father’s recovery

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s. She has appeared in media for more than 20 years giving her predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPOR T radio to name a few. Honigman has read the Tarot cards for both Prince William and King Charles and shared with Slingo what’s in store for them going forward.

For William, she pulled an “8 of Disks” card and explained: “Frugal thinking is second nature to the Prince of Wales, despite being born into wealth. This month he will do his best not to be excessive, tidying up the house and closets and donating a lot of charity. He will also secretly take on extra responsibilities around the Crown just in case of an extended medical leave for the king. Throughout the year he will make sure he is balancing his personal life and many commitments, ensuring that he doesn’t suffer from burnout.”

As for King Charles, Honigman pulled a “Prince of Disks” card and said: “After a stressful month in January that he would rather forget and concerns around his health, there’s a change for the king. He will travel away but not for a holiday. A charity he supports will require his presence in person. The trip will be fun for the king but ultimately it will be for work. As the year progresses, the king will see that he’s agreed to do too much and would like to achieve a better work/life balance.”

King Charles III and Prince William plant a tree to mark the end of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative in the gardens of Sandringham House | Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace confirmed when King Charles arrived at the hospital for his operation Friday in a statement that read: “The king was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week.”

After he was out of surgery, Queen Camilla was seen leaving the hospital and was asked how the king was to which she replied: “He’s doing well, thank you.”

The monarch was treated at the same London hospital where Kate had abdominal surgery and he visited with his daughter-in-law prior to having his procedure done.