A celebrity psychic is revealing what continues to bother the Prince of Wales about his public life and why his wife is such a big asset for the royal family.

Shortly after 2023 began, some surprising announcements were made regarding the health of two key members of the royal family.

On Jan. 17, it was announced that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) had abdominal surgery that required a hospital stay and a lengthy recovery. Hours later, came an announcement that King Charles III was having a procedure for an enlarged prostate. Ten days after the monarch’s routine procedure, Buckingham Palace revealed that tests concluded that the king had “a form of cancer.”

Now Prince William, along with the remaining working royals, will be ramping up their engagements in the absence of the princess and the king. Here’s what a psychic said the Prince of Wales is going to continue to struggle with in his everyday life while Kate will remain “unflappable.”

Psychic reveals what Prince William really dislikes and why Kate can’t be rattled

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Earthshot Prize at Alexandra Palace in London, England | Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s. She has appeared in media for more than 20 years giving her predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPOR T radio to name a few. Several months ago, she predicted that King Charles would develop an “illness” that would “become public knowledge via an official announcement.” And even before the monarch’s cancer diagnosis was made public, Honigman hinted that the king would have an “extended medical leave” and that Prince William would have to pick up some of his dad’s responsibilities.

Now, the psychic is speaking about the Prince of Wales’ leadership while his wife and father are out of commission and what the hardest thing is for him to deal with.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Honigman shared: “As a Cancer, Prince William truly cares how people feel. He hates the thought of disappointing anyone. Those born under the sign of the Crab love family life, so the hardest part of royal life for the prince is the intrusion into their everyday business. The desire to balance everyone’s wants and needs is the guiding light for a Cancerian leader.”

Prince William looking toward Kate as they stand with their three children during the ‘Together At Christmas’ service at Westminster Abbey | Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The astrologer also spoke about the extra boost William will get when Kate can join him on engagements again as she always remains “unflappable” and is a natural leader.

“Leadership is easy and natural for Capricorns (Kate’s sign). They are problem solvers and have a good grasp of taking charge of people and situations,” Honigman explained. “Unflappable and impossible to manipulate, Capricorns make effective and fair leaders. Those born under the sign of the Sea-goat are frugal and savvy, they’re financially clever and value quality over quantity.”

Experts agree that the princess is one of the royal family’s biggest assets

Kate remaining “unflappable” through everything is a very good thing for the monarchy as most experts agree that the Princess of Wales is the royal family’s biggest asset.

Prince William and Kate Middleton leave the Women’s Hockey Group Stage games on day five of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil, told The Washington Post: “In 2011, the question mark over Kate Middleton was whether a girl of such unexalted origins could successfully evolve into a future queen. Now, the only question is how the House of Windsor could survive without her.”

And Paul Burrell, who was Princess Diana’s butler from 1987 till her death in 1997, agreed that the royal family would “collapse” without William’s wife.

In an interview with Slingo Burrell said: “Kate is in such an incredible position because it all rests on her really, the future rests on Kate and that’s an enormous responsibility because if she decided that she didn’t want to be a part of her marriage any more then I think the royal family would collapse. Everything is pinned up by Kate, the future is underpinned by Catherine Middleton and that’s incredible.”