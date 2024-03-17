King Charles to the rescue! Check out the video of the monarch being able to calm down a rambunctious Prince Louis after others could not.

Parents everywhere could relate to what the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) was going through in 2022 when her youngest son was acting up and she couldn’t get him to calm down. While most people don’t have eyes around the world watching when their child misbehaves, they can’t relate to how it feels with anyone watching.

Prince Louis showed off his big personality during the Platinum Pageant honoring the now-late Queen Elizabeth II‘s reign in 2022. Now a video that has gone viral shows that the one person able to get Louis to calm down during that event was his grandfather King Charles.

Prince Louis’ shenanigans seen ’round the world

Prince Louis covers his mother Kate Middleton’s mouth with his hand as they attend the Platinum Pageant | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Louis displayed some adorable and cheeky behavior during the Platnum Jubilee celebrations from his Olympic waving for the crowds in the street to his expressions that became memes when he covered his ears and yelled on the balcony during a flyover.

But some of his antics were a little too much for his mother especially when she tried to get him to listen and he covered her mouth with his hand. And he didn’t stop there. The youngest Wales kiddo was also seen on camera pulling faces at his mom, jumping up and shouting, dancing in his seat while throwing his head back and moving his arms about wildly.

While some royal watchers chalked his behavior up to just a kid being a kid, there’s no arguing that Kate wasn’t his biggest fan when he got rowdy. But luckily for the princess, her son decided to give her a little break at one point and asked permission to go sit on his grandfather’s knee.

Video of that moment when Prince Louis went over to the king and seemed to calm down almost instantly has been shared on TikTok. So far, the 23-second clip has more than 1 million views and over 50,000 likes.

Grandpa to the rescue

Prince Louis sitting on his grandfather King Charles’ lap during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant | CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The video has also garnered hundreds of comments from those who gushed over the sweet moment between a grandfather and his grandson.

“Granddad didn’t get a chance to say no … Louis like I’m here!!” one user noted.

Another posted: “Louis was walking over as if to say grandpa doesn’t say no to me, and of course, Charles doesn’t.”

A third person wrote: “You can tell this is 100% real. [Louis] didn’t hesitate going straight to grandpa. So pure and real.”

Prince Louis sits on his grandfather King Charles’ lap as they watch the Platinum Pageant | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A fourth exclaimed, “Prince Louis loves his grandpa!!” while another said, “God bless the king look how happy he is with his grandson.”

A sixth person observed: “Look how calm Louis is … Charles is obviously a big part of their lives.”

And another joked that Charles rescued Kate when he took Louis because: “Catherine was so over his behavior. I am sure she was going to yeet him over the balcony if grandpa didn’t take him.”