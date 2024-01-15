Video shows Prince Louis pushing and pulling hair to make sure no one touches his big sister, Princess Charlotte, during a royal event.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) youngest son, Prince Louis, has become a royal family fan favorite. His antics on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee celebration were an instant highlight reel. And Louis gave us several other cheeky moments that weekend, including some his mother would like to forget.

Now, one thing he did at the Platinum Pageant that you may not have noticed is going viral as Louis is seen protecting his sister, Princess Charlotte, when others tried to touch her.

The video uploaded to TikTok on Dec. 30, 2023, shows Prince Louis stopping Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter, Mia, from trying to reach out and touch Princess Charlotte during the Platinum Pageant. Louis’ big sister was facing forward at the time watching the show before Mia tried to get her attention. As the eight-second clip shows, the little prince didn’t want Mia grabbing at Charlotte so he began pushing her arm away. At one point, Louis even pulled Mia’s hair to get her to stop.

So far the video has amassed more than 2 million views and over 80,000 likes. It’s also garnered hundreds of comments from fans discussing Louis being “protective” of anyone touching his sibling.

“Prince Louis watching over his big sister,” one user wrote while another added: “Prince Louis is a good brother.”

A third person said: “Louis be like ‘Don’t ever touch my sister'” and a fourth commented: “Love Louis what a little character.”

The prince’s behavior that day has been debated as some said the way he acted was just “a kid being a kid,” but others thought it was “unacceptable.”

Prince Louis held hands with his cousin during their Christmas walk

Even though she was pushed away and had her hair pulled, there were no hard feelings toward Prince Louis from Mia as fans saw during the family’s annual walk to church on Christmas Day 2023.

Footage of the royals headed to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate shows Mia holding Louis’ hand. The young royals were seen smiling as fans looked on and cameras clicked away. Mia’s parents weren’t far behind her with their other daughter, Lena. The couple’s son Lucas, who was born in 2021, did not join the walk as he’s still a bit young to attend the holiday service.

During a previous interview with Radio Marsden, Louis’ father Prince William spoke about how much he enjoys getting together with his cousins and their families for the Christmas holiday.

“Bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely because we’re quite spread out doing our things a lot of time throughout the year,” the Prince of Wales said. “We get very few moments to actually come together. When I see my children meet up with my cousin’s children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it’s very special. I look forward to that a lot.”