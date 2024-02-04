We've seen Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's reactions to how Prince Louis acted during the Platinum Pageant. Now here's how Prince George felt about it.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have been praised for how well-behaved they usually are during royal events. Their little brother, however, is much more rambunctious.

Who can forget Prince Louis’ antics during the Platinum Jubilee events in 2022? While his dancing and funny faces made many people laugh, some also felt sorry for his mother as she tried to control him. There were even some shots of Princess Charlotte getting irritated with how Louis was acting. But what about Prince George, who was seated on the other side of his sister, what did he think of Louis’ behavior?

Now, a video is going viral that shows George’s reaction to what his brother was doing.

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Prince William attend the Platinum Pageant | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Louis steals limelight at the Platinum Pageant

In June 2022, several celebrations were held in the U.K. to mark the now-late Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee.

One event that many of the royals and their children attended was the Platinum Pageant on June 5. It also marked one of the first times fans really got to see Prince Louis’ big personality. His behavior that day has been debated as some chalked it up to just a kid being a kid, while others thought it was unacceptable. There were a few instances in which Kate tried to calm her youngest son down and he wouldn’t listen. But also times when what he was doing was so entertaining that it became an instant highlight reel.

Louis made several faces throughout the show, yelled and cheered loudly, and even danced in his seat which caught the attention of everyone around him including Prince George.

Prince Louis raising his arms in the air and sticking out his tongue next to mom Kate Middleton during the Platinum Pageant | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

So how did Louis’ big bro react when he saw him?

Video shows Prince George’s reaction to Louis’ antics

A video uploaded to TikTok shows footage from that day of Louis suddenly tossing his arms high in the air, throwing his head back, and making peace signs. Everyone near him started laughing and then the video cut to Prince George who was sitting next to Prince William. They too start smiling and George even puts his head in his hands as he giggles.

The nine-second clip has garnered 740,000 views and counting, over 37,000 views, and more than 100 comments discussing George’s reaction.

Prince George smiling at the Platinum Pageant | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“As the oldest, I feel you George,” one user wrote.

And a second opined that George was probably wondering: “What’s bro think he’s doing.”

A third added: “I love it, they laugh with him and embrace his funny character.”

A similar video was also posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a commenter saying, “Prince George’s reaction is the best.” And another joking, “Little kid living his best life. George: I’m dying. Make it stop.”