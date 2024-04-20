Nicki Minaj once rehashed the time when Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs got 'so mad' at her for being late to his son's Sweet 16 birthday party.

Nicki Minaj knows Sean “P. Diddy” Combs well, as they’re both massive stars in the hip-hop industry. Diddy had one child with ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton. Fans know he throws huge “Sweet 16” birthday bashes for his kids. Minaj once reflected on how she was Justin Combs’ date for his 16th birthday party. However, her late appearance didn’t impress Diddy. Here’s what she said.

Nicki Minaj once explained that Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs was ‘so mad’ at her for arriving late to his son’s birthday party

Today, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ son, Justin Combs, is 30 years old — and he likely remembers his date to his lavish “Sweet 16” birthday bash. Diddy invited Nicki Minaj to perform at the party. At the time, Minaj was also Justin’s date.

In 2023 (over a decade after the 16th birthday party), Minaj reflected on attending Justin’s party as his date. She took to Instagram Live to discuss the situation that upset Diddy when Justin popped into Minaj’s livestream comments.

“What was that like, me being your Sweet 16 date?” Minaj said, according to Vibe. “I know I was mad late, and I can’t remember much, but I felt like I just knew that Puffy and Misa were so mad at me; I could feel it,” Minaj laughed, referencing Justin’s mother, Misa Hylton. “I was so mad at myself, because all of the dresses that I had been trying on that day, I hated every single one.”

Minaj continued by stating she “felt horrible” about the situation. “I felt really horrible,” she said. “But, I can’t believe, to this day, that I went with him to his Sweet 16.”

“And I remember he was trying to get cute in the limo, ya’ll, and I was like, who is you talking to, boy?” she added. “But yes, I had a great time, and he was so fun, and funny, and very cute, too. I wonder, who was his girlfriend at the time? Because whatever girlfriend he had at school, I know she was probably really mad at him. Why’d he do that? Why he ain’t take her on his Sweet 16? That’s a memorable time.”

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs, Justin Combs, and Nicki Minaj at Justin’s birthday party | Corkery, Richard,, New York Dail/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Justin Combs’ 16th birthday bash was featured on ‘My Super Sweet 16’

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs goes all out for his kids’ birthdays. MTV featured Justin Combs’ 16th birthday bash on My Super Sweet 16. Justin entered his New York party on a throne and wore a Dolce & Gabbana tux with Adidas. Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, and Lil’ Kim attended the party.

“I like the regal, confident feel,” Justin told a Teen Vogue reporter then. After Justin entered the party in a tux, he changed into a red leather jacket and jeans. “I thought red went with the royal theme while still showing my young swag.”

Not only did A-listers perform at Justin’s party, but the young star also had an enviable guest list. Snoop Dogg, Fabolous, Cassie, Lauren London, Floyd Mayweather, Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson, Chris Paul, Shaquille O’Neal, Tracy Morgan, and Mike Epps received invites, among many others.

Misa Hylton called out the Homeland Security agents who raided Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs’ properties

Homeland Security raided Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ LA and Miami properties in March 2024. Justin and Christian Combs, two of Diddy’s sons, were handcuffed by authorities. Misa Hylton posted footage of the raid to Instagram and called out the agents for using “overzealous and overtly militarized force” on the men.

“The overzealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable,” Hylton captioned the post. “If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!”

“Enough is Enough!” she continued. “Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed?? How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive?”

