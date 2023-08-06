Amy Duggar King ran into Anna Duggar recently, and the interaction was not pleasant. Amy and her mother, Deanna Duggar, say Anna appears angry at the world.

The Duggar family’s drama continues to reach the public, despite the supersized clan no longer having a reality TV show. Recently, Amy Duggar King, Jim Bob Duggar’s only biological niece, took to social media to tell her followers about her recent dramatic interaction with Anna Duggar. It was the first time she had seen Anna in years, revealed Amy. The visit came too soon for Anna, allegedly. Based on what Amy had to say, Anna isn’t interested in getting reacquainted with her cousin-in-law.

Amy and Deanna Duggar say Anna Duggar seems “ticked at the world” after a brief run-in

Amy Duggar King, the Duggar family’s rebellious cousin, took to TikTok to share what happened when she ran into Anna Duggar while out and about in her hometown. King told her TikTok followers that she saw Anna while attending a wake and approached her because she was standing just a few inches from her.

Amy said she approached Anna and touched her on the shoulder. After touching Anna, Amy says she was told to give her “space.” According to Amy, she did just that, and there was no further interaction between the cousins-in-law.

Amy wasn’t the only Duggar on hand for the run-in. Amy’s mother, Deanna Duggar, witnessed the exchange and jumped in during the TikTok video to share her take on Anna. She said Anna appeared angry. Amy added that Anna seemed “ticked at the world” during the storytime TikTok. Whether she is angry at Amy and Deanna for appearing in the bombshell Amazon docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets or her current situation is anyone’s guess.

Amy and Deanna mentioned seeing at least one other family member at the visitation services, but neither mentioned Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The mother-daughter duo remains largely estranged from the Duggar family, although Amy and Jill Dillard maintain a close relationship. Jill is also mostly estranged from her family.

Where is Josh Duggar’s wife living now?

Rumors of drama between Anna Duggar and her in-laws have been making the round for months. Most recently, her current living situation has been the topic of discussion. A media report recently suggested the mother of seven had hightailed it off the Duggar family’s property after a throwdown with Duggar patriarch, Jim Bob Duggar. Some family followers theorized that Anna had headed across state lines to be closer to her sister, Priscilla Waller, in Texas.

The Texas rumor isn’t likely to be true since Amy appears to have run into Anna locally. Still, rumors of drama between Anna and the Duggar family could have some validity. Josh Duggar’s troubled wife doesn’t have many ties to Arkansas and has appeared miserable in photos and videos she has popped up in. She was born and raised in Florida. While she has several siblings, they are spread across the country. Anna only moved to Arkansas after marrying Josh Duggar in 2008. Still, her living situation remains a mystery.