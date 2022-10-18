A Dwayne Johnson Run For President Is ‘Off the Table’ — Why?

Dwayne Johnson has come a long way since becoming one of the most popular professional wrestlers of the late 1990s. Over the past couple of decades, Johnson has steadily become one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood as well, with countless hits under his belt. But he’s also long teased an interest in entering politics, including a possible run for the U.S. presidency. Now Johnson says that’s no longer the case.

Dwayne Johnson has teased his interest in running for president

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson attends DC’s “Black Adam” New York Premiere at AMC Empire 25 on October 12, 2022 in New York City. | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Johnson made his film debut in 2001’s The Mummy Returns. In that film, he played the Scorpion King, a role the actor reprised for a spinoff movie the following year. And since then, he’s appeared in such hits as Moana, San Andreas, and Central Intelligence. He’s also held down consistent roles in such franchises as Jumanji and the Fast and Furious, in addition to his other business interests.

However, Johnson has frequently demonstrated political interest as well. He participated in conventions for both the Democratic and Republican parties in the past. And in recent years, he has voiced his own interest in perhaps running for public office “if that’s what the people wanted,” according to Newsweek. In a more recent interview, the actor seems to have cooled to the idea now.

Dwayne Johnson revealed he no longer wants to enter politics

In a discussion with CBS News, Johnson discusses his life and career. And naturally, at some point, the conversation turns to his past comments about running for office. That possibility – if it ever really was one – is now “off the table,” the actor confirms.

“It is off the table. And I will say this because it requires the B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me, being a daddy. Number one. Especially during this critical time in my daughters’ lives because I know what it’s like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter’s growing up in this critical age at this critical time in her life. That’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great. But the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.”

Johnson is a father to three daughters. His eldest, Simone, comes from his first marriage to Dany Garcia. His younger two are Jasmine and Tiana, from his relationship with his second wife, Lauren Hashian.

Dwayne Johnson is about to enter the DC Extended Universe

For now at least, Johnson’s focus remains on his family and taking over Hollywood one step at a time. His next move? To change the power structure of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with Black Adam. For years, Johnson has teased how the arrival of his anti-hero character will dramatically change things for the DCEU.

The actor has also been so vocal about his hopes to pit Black Adam against Superman at some point. Whether that happens – or if the Man of Steel will still be played by Henry Cavill – remains to be seen. However, fans can finally check out Johnson’s DCEU debut in Black Adam, which hits theaters on October 21, 2022.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Salary Reportedly Tops $22 Million