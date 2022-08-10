‘East New York’ Premieres Fall 2022 on CBS

CBS has a long history of success with procedural television series. And in the fall of 2022, the network – home of the popular NCIS franchise – welcomes a new one to the schedule. Here’s what we know so far about what fans can expect when East New York hits the airwaves later this year.

‘East New York’ is the latest in a long line of CBS procedurals

(L-R): Richard Kind as Captain Stan Yenko and Amanda Warren as Regina Haywood in ‘East New York’ | Peter Kramer/CBS via Getty Images

Over the past few decades, procedural dramas – that is, shows focused on a specific process, often tied to doctors, lawyers, or law enforcement – have become one of the most reliable forms of television entertainment. Fans know exactly the kind of experience they can expect whenever they tune in, and creative teams can find surprising ways to work within and transcend the format.

In addition, because procedurals often function as standalone stories, they work particularly well upon rewatch. It’s why Law & Order and its spinoffs have become perennial favorites among fans. Likewise, CBS has leaned into similar terrain with the CSI shows and, more recently, the NCIS shows too. East New York aims to tap into a similar fan base as these other shows.

What is ‘East New York’ about, and who stars in the new show?

East New York stars Amanda Warren, who viewers might recognize from shows like Dickinson and NCIS: New Orleans. But the CBS official website sheds more detailed light on what the plot of East New York intends to focus on.

“Regina Haywood is the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, a working-class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.”

Speaking to CBS New York, Warren explained she’s a native New Yorker, like Regina. “I was just really excited about the strength of this woman and the group that she leads,” the actor shared of her role.

Veteran TV stars such as Jimmy Smits, Richard Kind, and Deborah Rennard are also a part of the supporting cast. However, it seems like this is unequivocally Warren’s series, which makes it a great opportunity for the actor to become a key part of the CBS line-up in fall 2022.

When does ‘East New York’ premiere on CBS?

With the end of the 2022 summer season nigh, fans have every reason to start making plans for which news shows they want to check out. CBS already has announced news on that front regarding returning shows like NCIS. And fans interested in watching East New York know when to tune in too.

According to TV Insider, the first episode of East New York will air on CBS at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, after the evening’s NFL games have ended. The show will then continue to air in the 9 p.m. timeslot on Sundays throughout the season.

RELATED: ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: The Real Reason the Season 13 Finale Was a ‘Feel Good’ Episode