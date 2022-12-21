Elizabeth Hurley Denied a Rumor She Took Prince Harry’s Virginity in the Countryside: ‘Not Me, Not Guilty’

According to recent reports, Prince Harry supposedly dishes on losing his virginity in his “juicy” but yet-to-be-released memoir.

As some might expect, fingers pointed at potential partners, namely at actor Elizabeth Hurley. But she denied that she was the mysterious “beautiful older woman” that might have been the first sexual partner for the then-teenage prince.

(L) Elizabeth Hurley | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images (R) Prince Harry | Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir ‘should make his family nervous,’ an insider said

According to Harry, he wrote his already-lucrative memoir, due for release in January 2023, “not as the prince [he] was born, but as the man [he has] become.”

Sources claim he supposedly did not disrespect his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in writing Spare. Still, insiders suggested that the rest of the royal family likely has some reason for concern. Regarding the memoir’s content, a New York publishing source told Page Six, “It’s juicy, that’s for sure.”

“There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.”

But Harry doesn’t just detail his life with the royal family in the book. Emerging reports about the upcoming tell-all suggest he talks about losing his virginity.

Elizabeth Hurley denied being the unnamed ‘beautiful older woman’ who reportedly took Prince Harry’s virginity

Elizabeth Hurley | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Harry supposedly opens up in Spare about having sexual intercourse for the first time with “a beautiful older woman in the countryside.”

Since Hurley used to own a home in Gloucestershire, where multiple royal family members also have houses, some observers began to speculate that she was, potentially, that “beautiful older woman” (Insider). Notably, she dated actor Hugh Grant for 13 years, but they broke up in 2000.

It might not seem like much to go on for some observers, but Hurley was questioned about the connection nonetheless. She gave a firm “absolutely not” when asked if there was truth behind the speculation during an interview with The Sunday Times.

First, she said, “Not me. Not guilty,” and then she added, “Ha!”

The line of inquiry continued, but Hurley again denied it. “No. Not me,” she declared. “Absolutely not.”

Prince Harry’s dating history

Before Harry married Meghan Markle, he was linked to a long list of now-former flames, though many were unconfirmed. For instance, Harry was rumored to have dated TV presenter Natalie Pinkham in 2003. He was 19, and she was in her twenties.

Notably, they reportedly met in 1999, though things were said to have remained “platonic” for several years (Us Weekly ). “While the two have never publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, they reportedly maintained a friendship years after being linked together,” Harper’s Bazaar wrote about Harry’s relationship with Pinkham.

Then, Harry and his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy were linked from 2004 to 2011. It was his second most serious public relationship behind Meghan. Davy even accompanied Harry to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

After Davy, Harry was linked to several other women, including pop star Ellie Goulding, before he met Meghan in 2016.