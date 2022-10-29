Elizabeth Olsen Already Quit Trying to Be a Stoner

Being a stoner is apparently not for Wanda Vision actor Elizabeth Olsen. In May of this year, the star was the subject of one of Vanity Fair’s deliciously revealing lie detector tests. During the interview, the 33-year-old actor revealed her ambitions to become a stoner.

But, in her recent profile for Variety, Olsen claims she has already quit smoking marijuana.

Elizabeth Olsen calls herself an ‘aspiring stoner’ during Vanity Fair’s lie detector test

Few interviews reveal as much about the world’s most famous actors as Vanity Fair’s lie detector tests. This was certainly the case for Olsen’s interview as well, during which the actor admitted that she is an “aspiring stoner.”

“I wanna be a stoner,” Olsen says, calling herself “a beginner” and going on to say that she is actively trying the California-legal drug again for the first time in roughly a decade. “It’s something that I’m not very good at.”

But in her recent profile with Variety, Olsen admits she has already given up on becoming a stoner. The actor says that she smoked three times in two weeks and watched movies (The Matrix and Trolls World Tour), but the drug is not for her. “Not for any reason,” Olsen says, “I just — it’s not something I think about.”

Did Elizabeth Olsen lie about Licorice Pizza star Danielle Haim?

The Vanity Fair lie detector test recorded two lies during Olsen’s interview. One seemed to be a mishap of nerves right at the beginning of the session, but the second was when Olsen was asked about Licorice Pizza actor Danielle Haim.

Olsen went to the same high school as Haim and Haim’s sisters, Este and Alana. All three of the Haim sisters appear in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2021 film Licorice Pizza and make up the band HAIM.

Olsen commented on the Haim sisters during Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast in 2021, describing how HAIM (the band) used to perform at parties during high school and that Danielle “was just like the coolest person in the world and I was really intimidated by her.”

Olsen continued to praise Haim during her Vanity Fair interview, saying that she thought Haim “was great” in Licorice Pizza and that she appreciated the film but seemed to squirm when she was told the machine was detecting a lie. Olsen, obviously flustered, adjusted her response, saying that Haim “was fine” in the film before issuing an uncomfortable apology to Haim on camera.

Elizabeth Olsen has never met John Krasinski

Elizabeth Olsen opens up about how she beat the lie detector test regarding John Krasinski's #DoctorStrange 2 cameo.



"But I also had never met John Krasinski. I wasn’t lying!"https://t.co/U0C9C5ZLUr pic.twitter.com/nMrrOvSVSn — Screen Rant (@screenrant) October 4, 2022

Undoubtedly the biggest shock from Olsen’s Vanity Fair interview was when she was asked about fellow Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star, John Krasinski. Krasinski appeared in the film briefly and has a rather important scene with Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, but when asked about Krasinski during her interview, Olsen insists she has never met Krasinski.

Though the lie detector test failed to register any divergence from the truth on behalf of Olsen, the idea that she and Krasinski have never met is almost unbelievable and has left fans marveling about the franchise’s next-level secrecy.

Asked about her statement during her Variety interview, Olsen verifies once again that she and Krasinski have never met. The A-listers filmed the scene separately, with both working with stand-ins during filming. Knowing this, it makes the scene all the more impressive … or perhaps Olsen hasn’t given up her smoking aspirations after all?

