Elizabeth Olsen Claims She ‘Knows Nothing’ About Her Future as the Scarlet Witch in the MCU

If there’s one thing that Marvel fans can agree on, it’s that Elizabeth Olsen should return as the Scarlet Witch following her appearance in Doctor Strange 2. The Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero/villain became a fan favorite following her run in the first Marvel Disney+ series, WandaVision. And many are itching at the possibility of seeing Wanda Maximoff on their screens again.

Elizabeth Olsen | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch seemingly died in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Doctor Strange 2 made quick work of revealing that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch was the film’s villain. After being corrupted by the Darkhold, which fans saw her reading during a WandaVision post-credits scene, Wanda made it her mission to find her twin boys in another universe. Unfortunately, that would come at the cost of many lives.

The Scarlet Witch went on a rampage trying to track down America Chavez to steal her power to travel freely among the multiverse. And Doctor Strange made it his mission to protect America, which put him at odds with Wanda.

After killing many people, including the Illuminati on Earth-838, America got Wanda to see the error in her ways. America showed her how terrified the Tommy and Billy of Earth-838 were of her. As a result, the Scarlet Witch destroyed every copy of the Darkhold in the multiverse to ensure that no one would feel its dark pull again. And during the chaos, she brought down Mount Wundagore, seemingly killing herself.

However, fans never saw the Scarlet Witch’s body, igniting the hope that Elizabeth Olsen would play the MCU character again.

"It's really fun playing bad" – Elizabeth Olsen. Go deeper into the Multiverse with exclusive bonus extras, deleted scenes, and more. Only available now, when you get Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Digital: https://t.co/AWgHxAsmdj pic.twitter.com/P6onw3VEid — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) June 22, 2022

The actor denies knowing anything about her Marvel future

While appearing on Good Morning America, Elizabeth Olsen addressed rumors that the Scarlet Witch is in Agatha: House of Harkness and is getting her own solo MCU movie.

“I would love to be a part of both of those,” the actor explained. “No one tells me anything, and I’m not even hiding a secret because I’m bad at that. I know nothing about my future.”

And during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Olsen once again answered questions about her return to Marvel.

“I hope so,” she revealed. “They don’t tell me anything about my fate … I should come back. But I really — I don’t know. I want fans to be so aggressive, like terrify [Marvel] into doing it or something. I mean, that’s not a good way to do anything actually — I really take that back. No one needs to use force … I would love to do more.”

Elizabeth Olsen’s return as the Scarlet Witch seems inevitable at this point, given her popularity. But only time will tell what that will entail.

Reports claim that a Scarlet Witch movie starring Elizabeth Olsen is in the works

Although Elizabeth Olsen claims to be in the dark about her future in the MCU, many reports have surfaced online that state Marvel is planning a Scarlet Witch solo film.

Of course, Marvel has yet to acknowledge these rumors. However, the studio will appear at San Diego Comic-Con in late July, where they are expected to make many exciting announcements. Perhaps that will include a Scarlet Witch movie starring Elizabeth Olsen? We’ll be keeping our fingers and toes crossed for that possibility.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream on Disney+.

