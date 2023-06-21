Elton John recently shared his concerns about American anti-LGBTQ+ laws and how they are reversing human rights progress in the U.S. He specifically singled out recent Florida laws at the hand of governor Ron DeSantis.

Elton John’s comments about American anti-LGBTQ+ laws

John spoke his mind about American politics in a recent interview with the United Kingdom’s Radio Times.

“It’s all going pear-shaped in America,” he said, as reported by The Washington Post. “We seem to be going backwards. And that spreads. It’s like a virus that the LGBTQ+ movement is suffering.”

The “Rocketman” singer specifically called “laws enacted in Florida” “disgraceful.”

“It’s a growing swell of anger and homophobia that’s around America,” he said.

Last month, De Santis signed a slew of new anti-LGBTQ+ laws that will take effect in July. Among them: Preferred pronouns will be banned in public schools and doctors will be permitted to deny patients care based on their moral beliefs. Already in Florida, a law that prohibits gender-affirming health care for transgender people under the age of 18 is currently being enforced.

Last year, Joe Biden awarded Elton John the National Humanities Medal

In Sept. 2022, John gave a concert at the White House. At the performance, Biden awarded the “Candle In the Wind” singer with a surprise national humanities medal.

“I’m never flabbergasted, but I’m flabbergasted,” John said, as reported by CNN. The singer thanked the President and said he will “treasure” the honor.

The medal was awarded to John from Biden “for moving our souls with his powerful voice and one of the defining song books of all time. An enduring icon and advocate with absolute courage, who found purpose to challenge convention, shatter stigma and advance the simple truth – that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.”

“As Jill just mentioned, we’re joined by so many people that … he’s set free to be themselves, to be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. Families and advocates in the fight against HIV/AIDS. A fight that he has led with sheer will, a​​​ fight for those lives lost and those lives we can save. Leaders standing up for equality of all people, no matter who you are, or who you love,” the President said.

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

John is in the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The tour will be the singer’s last as he devotes more of his time to his family, including his two sons, who are 10 and 12 years old.

So far, John has performed more than 300 concerts in Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. His final performance will take place in Stockholm on July 3.

John is open to someday doing a residency after his farewell tour. He previously did a residency in Las Vegas. But the singer doesn’t want to do another one in America.

“I said when I announced the farewell tour that maybe I would do a residency like Kate Bush did,” he said. “But not in America. I will not do it in America.”