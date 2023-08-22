As the king of rock and roll's daughter, anything Lisa Marie Presley wanted she received from her famous father.

Elvis Presley was well known for his generous nature. The king of rock and roll loved to make those he cared for happy, and no one made him happier than his only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. In one memorable event, Elvis flew his daughter to Idaho for this unforgettable experience. What did he do to give Lisa Marie the memory of a lifetime?

Elvis Presley used his private jet to take Lisa Marie to Idaho, but for what?

Elvis Presley purchased a Convair 880 jet for his personal use. Therefore, he could fly wherever he wanted privately and in the comforts to which he had become accustomed.

Elvis dubbed the plane a “flying Graceland.” The plane was decked out in jewel tones of blue, green, and gold and was as ornate and comfortable as relaxing at his Memphis, TN, home.

On this plane, he took his daughter, Lisa Marie, to experience something she had never seen as a resident of California and Tennessee: snow. The idea came after Lisa told her father she had never seen snow.

Per the Washington Post, the family hopped in the Lisa Marie to fly to Idaho for a half-hour of playing in the snow. Then, they flew home.

“I just knew that he adored me,” Lisa Marie said of the trip. “I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oooh, I get to fly,’ or anything like that.”

She continued, “I never thought that it was weird or unusual. I just knew he was crazy about me; that was just him showing his love for me. He was just doing what was in his heart.”

Elvis and Priscilla Presley had different parenting styles

Related Linda Thompson Says Elvis Presley Smelled Like This 1 Common Drugstore Item

Elvis, Priscilla, and Lisa Marie Presley lived together at Graceland until the couple divorced in 1973. Then, Lisa Marie and Priscilla relocated to California.

However, Lisa Marie spent school vacations and many holidays with her famous father. She reportedly cherished this uninterrupted time with Elvis, who, by her admission, spoiled her.

In her memoir Elvis and Me, Priscilla Presley wrote that for Lisa Marie’s 5th birthday, Elvis bought her a slot machine. At 8, she received a mink coat and a diamond ring.

On CBS’ The Talk, Lisa Marie revealed that Elvis was not a strict parent. “He was not strict at all! My mom was the opposite; she was strict.”

“Constrictive. I realized that would not work very well because it made us not get close for a long time,” Lisa Marie continued. “We are now very close, but when I was younger, it was difficult to have a relationship with somebody that’s got you … around the neck all the time.”

Priscilla Presley had a hard time reigning Lisa Marie in after visiting Elvis

In a story shared with Elvispresleymusic.com.au, Priscilla Presley revealed she had difficulty making Lisa Marie understand that her life in California would not be like it was in Memphis. She claimed feisty Lisa Marie would throw tantrums when returning to Priscilla’s care.

Reportedly, Lisa Marie wanted special foods she shared with her father while at Graceland and cried she wanted to return to the stately Memphis home instead of living with her mother. “She was a terror when I got her back,” Priscilla once said, “You cannot imagine.”

Lisa Marie was visiting her father in August 1977 when he unexpectedly died at home. She was nine and would inherit her father’s estate when she turned 25.