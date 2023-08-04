Danny Smith revealed the name Lisa Marie Presley often called her father, a story she corroborated back in 2013.

Elvis Presley held a lot of titles in his life. However, the one that was dearest to his heart was Dad. Elvis’ bond with his daughter Lisa Marie Presley was evident by the proud way he spoke of her and the joy she had while living with him at Graceland. However, Lisa Marie’s feisty spirit was also on display when she chose to use a different name to address her father instead of Dad, reveals the king of rock and roll’s cousin.

Priscilla, Lisa Marie, and Elvis Presley pictured at Graceland | Magma Agency/WireImage

Lisa Marie Presley didn’t always call Elvis Presley ‘Daddy’

Elvis Presley’s cousin Danny Smith runs a YouTube channel called Memphis Mafia Kid. There, he answers fan questions regarding his knowledge of the king of rock and roll and shares little-known tidbits about the Presley family.

In a new video upload, Smith discussed Lisa Marie Presley’s and her father’s bond. He shared that sometimes, Lisa Marie didn’t always call her father “Daddy.”

One fan asked Smith if that particular rumor was true. “She did,” he said. “She was kind of like Elvis, whatever mood she was in.”

He continued, “She did call him ‘Elvis’ a few times here and there.” However, he explained, “Most of the time, it was ‘Daddy.'”

Lisa Marie likely referred to Elvis by the name she heard others call him. She once discussed this topic in an interview with Today alongside her mother, Priscilla Presley.

“I did call him ‘Elvis’ a few times, and he wasn’t too thrilled when I said that,” she laughed. “I called him that because I kept hearing women yell that name at him.”

She concluded,” He would giggle. But he preferred I call him ‘Daddy,’ I suppose.”

Elvis Presley appreciated Lisa Marie’s feisty personality

Instead of fighting against Lisa Marie Presley’s feisty personality, Elvis Presley found humor in her actions. Although he disciplined her when necessary, he left that particular aspect of parenting to her mother, Prisiclla Presley.

Lisa Marie was often left to her own devices while visiting her father at Graceland in Memphis, TN. He told The Talk about how she was given the run of the stately Southern home.

“He would sleep all day, so me and my friends pretty much had the run of Graceland. And I knew nobody would tell me what to do because they would get fired,” she laughed.

“I was truly a terror, to be honest,” she continued. “He was not strict at all.”

“My mom was the opposite; she was strict,” Lisa Marie revealed. “So it could be confusing when I would go back and forth between the two of them.”

Lisa Marie Presley said her memories of Elvis Presley were filled with great conversations

Lisa Marie Presley as a toddler photographed with her mother, Priscilla Presley and father, Elvis Presley, at Graceland | Magma Agency/WireImage

In the same interview for The Talk, Lisa Marie revealed the great memories of life with Elvis Presley. Many were based on conversations in the home’s private upstairs area.

“He and I spent a lot of time together upstairs. The upper part of Graceland is basically his room and my room,” she explained.

“That’s when I got to be with him. He’d set up a little chair in my room and a TV,” Lisa Marie shared.

Elvis Presley died at Graceland in August 1977. Lisa Marie Presley, who inherited the estate upon her father’s death, died in January 2023 and is buried near her father, grandfather Vernon, grandmother Gladys, great-grandmother Minnie Mae and her son, Benjamin Keough.