Elvis Presley sang “Don’t Cry Daddy” for his dad to comfort him after his wife died. The tune was released alongside a funk song.

Elvis Presley‘s “Don’t Cry Daddy” is one of the most moving ballads of his comeback era, up there with “Kentucky Rain” and “Always on My Mind.” The song’s famous writer said that the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll sang the song for his father, Vernon Presley. In a weird career move, the tune was released alongside another song with a completely different tone and style.

Elvis Presley’s ‘Don’t Cry Daddy’ was written by a country star

Mac Davis was a country singer most known for his hit “Baby, Don’t Get Hooked on Me.” He also wrote tunes for other artists. The tracks he co-wrote included Bruno Mars’ “Young Girls,” Avicii’s “Addicted to You,” Weezer’s “Time Flies,” and Elvis’ “Don’t Cry Daddy.”

During an interview posted to Elvis Information Network, Davis remembered introducing “Don’t Cry Daddy” to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. “I played ‘Don’t Cry Daddy’ live right there for Elvis,” he said. “This was before I put the tape together for [producer] Chips Moman of my songs. I went over to Elvis’ house and played him a bunch of stuff. But it got real quiet in there when I sang ‘Don’t Cry Daddy.’ Elvis loved it and said, ‘I’m gonna record that for my daddy.’ He wanted to record it for his daddy relating it to his mother’s passing. That’s the way I read it.”

How Mac Davis reacted to Elvis Presley’s take on his song

Davis revealed what he thought of Elvis’ recording of the ballad. “I loved Elvis’ version of ‘Don’t Cry Daddy,'” he said. “I thought it was really poignant and really sweet.

“It was just the way I heard it,” he added. “Kind of the way that I played guitar on the demo is the way they recorded it. I do remember thinking that I should have written another verse for it. But that was me. That’ll be on my tombstone, ‘I was still working on that last verse.'”

How ‘Don’t Cry Daddy’ performed

“Don’t Cry Daddy” was released alongside the funky track “Rubberneckin’.” The tunes reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 13 weeks. While the tracks were equally successful at the time, “Rubberneckin'” is far more famous today, partly because of its “Stop, look, and listen, baby” hook and partly because of Paul Oakenfold’s superb remix.

Both “Don’t Cry Daddy” and Oakenfold’s version of “Rubberneckin'” appeared on the record Elvis: 2nd to None. That record reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 16 weeks. While “Rubberneckin'” appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, “Don’t Cry Daddy” did not. Sadly, it appears “Don’t Cry Daddy” is not one of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s more famous ballads today.

The tune got a little more attention when Lisa Marie Presley recorded her own version of it. Her rendition splices her vocals in with her father’s. She also released virtual duet versions of “I Love You Because,” “In the Ghetto,” and “Where No One Stands Alone.”

“Don’t Cry Daddy” isn’t as famous as “Suspicious Minds” or “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” but it shows that Elvis loved his father and knew how to sing a ballad like no one else.