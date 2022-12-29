Emily Blunt Dated a Famous Singer Before She Married John Krasinski

Few relationships evoke #couplegoals so completely as Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. Before becoming Mrs. and Mr. Fantastic, Krasinski and Blunt each had pretty high-profile relationships.

While Krasinski was linked to one of his co-stars in The Office, Blunt spent years on the arm of a famous singer before a splashy breakup. Read on for more details about how Hollywood’s favorite couple came to be.

Emily Blunt and Michael Bublé were a serious item for years

Emily Blunt and Michael Bublé in 2007 | Phillip Massey/FilmMagic

According to InStyle, Blunt and Bublé first met backstage following one of Bublé’s performances. The pair soon began dating, with their affectionate antics frequently filling the front pages. But, behind the pair’s snapshot snuggles, a power struggle may have been in play.

At the time, Blunt had not become the Hollywood power player she is today. As Blunt and Bublé began dating in 2005, Blunt was only beginning to break into Hollywood. She had mostly starred in UK productions. Bublé, however, was a major star.

Emily Blunt and Michael Bublé’s relationship shifted in 2006 when ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ premiered

Michael Bublé and Emily Blunt in 2006 | DeGuire/WireImage

Talking to W Magazine in 2007, Blunt seemed to promote a certain power structure within the couple’s relationship. She said she was relieved Bublé was “more famous” than her. “It’s harder when you’re the one emasculating [your boyfriend],” Blunt says. “I’ve done that, and it doesn’t work.”

“If someone is not fulfilled in what they do and you’re a successful girl, it will work against you,” Blunt continued. Her words could not have been more prophetic.

Two months after the interview, in November 2007, photos of the singer surfaced along with allegations that Bublé was cheating on Blunt. By July 2008, Blunt and Bublé were over.

John Krasinski dated his co-star on ‘The Office’ before meeting Emily Blunt

Apparently, no one ever told Krasinski the age-old rule to never date anyone at the office. Gaining celebrity status from his role as Jim in The Office, Krasinski dated one of his co-stars from the series before settling down with Blunt.

While Krasinski’s Jim is best remembered on The Office for his relationship with Jenna Fischer’s Pam, Jim also dated Rashida Jones’ Karen in the series. The romance began during Season 3 after Jim transferred to the Stamford office. It lasted until the end of the season when Jim and Pam figured out what fans had known since the beginning.

But Krasinski and Jones had a history before The Office’s Jim and Karen were an item. The pair dated in 2005 before Jones appeared on the series in 2006. Following their relationship, Krasinski was rumored to have dated his Leatherheads co-star Renée Zellweger in 2007. But by 2008, Krasinski was super off-the-market.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski married in 2010 and have been #couplegoals ever since

Meeting while separately out to dinner with friends, Blunt and Krasinski both say they were hooked from the first time they met. Krasinski claims he was a huge fan of Blunt before meeting his future wife. Blunt says she remembers how Krasinski made her laugh.

Soon after their first meeting, the pair went on their first date. Less than one year later, the pair were engaged, and in 2010, they wed in an intimate ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

“Meeting John really changed my life,” Blunt told InStyle in 2013. “When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There’s someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days.”

Since tying the knot, Blunt and Krasinski become partners in their craft, co-starring in the Krasinski-directed franchise, A Quiet Place. They also share two daughters, Hazel, age 8, and Violet, age 6.

Even now, 13 years after saying their vows, Blunt and Krasinski are still, if not even more, in love, with Krasinski telling Parade (via People) on December 21, “I wouldn’t be anywhere in my life without her.” Swoon.