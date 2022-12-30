‘Emily in Paris’ Star Ashley Park Didn’t Think She Could Pull Off This Musical Number

Ashley Park is singing her way to stardom as Mindy Chen in Emily in Paris Season 3. Park originally caught Emily in Paris creator Darren Star’s eye (or ear, rather) while starring in Mean Girls on Broadway. Since then, Star continues to build in more songs for Park with each binge-worthy season of the Netflix series.

There was one song in Emily in Paris Season 3 that Park says she didn’t think she could pull off, however: Lady Gaga’s “Shallow.”

Ashley Park is singing more than ever in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3

In Season 3 of Emily in Paris, Mindy is well on her way to fame as she headlines a hot Parisian jazz club, belting out French versions of hit songs like Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and classics like “Smile” by Nat King Cole — in fabulous outfits, of course; Emily in Paris and over-the-top fashion go hand-in-hand.

When it came time to sing Lady Gaga, however, Park (a Tony-nominated singer) says she didn’t think she could pull off the pop legend’s challenging ballad in French. During a Netflix “Makeup Chair Interview,” Park said that when she was handed the translated lyrics for Lady Gaga’s “Shallow,” she thought, “this is bad. There is no way I can make this sound good.”

“We just know that song so well — we love it.” Park continues, “And also, like, to cover a Gaga song … you know … don’t give me Gaga.”

Conquering a Lady Gaga song was not the only triumph for Park as Mindy in Emily in Paris Season 3. While Season 1 saw Mindy mainly as a background player (and sounding board) to Emily’s misadventures, her character’s story has grown exponentially in subsequent seasons.

Emily in Paris Season 3 holds some bumps in the road for Mindy, though, with her residency at the jazz club alienating her from her band. Mindy and her love interest, the band’s guitarist, Benoit (Kevin Dias), ended Season 2 better than ever after both characters seemed to come to terms with Mindy’s past, present, and future.

But when Mindy’s boarding-school crush, Nicolas, shows up again, things get shaky between her and Benoit. When Dias and Park sing Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” in Emily in Paris Season 3, things are looking pretty bad for Mindy and Benoit.

Fans love Ashley Park in ‘Emily in Paris’ but wish the singing would stop

In an interview with Deadline, Star acknowledges that Emily in Paris is not entirely focused on Lily Collins’ Emily anymore. “We’re looking at it from all perspectives… [season 3] is from some of the other characters’ point of view.”

But fan reactions to the series’ new ensemble style have been mixed. While many fans note that Park’s talent is outstanding, many feel cheated by the long segments of her singing in the series rather than plot progression (What to Watch).

One thing everyone seems to agree on, however, is that Park singing Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” in Emily in Paris Season 3 was a series highlight for both Mindy and fans alike.