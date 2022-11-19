Emma Corrin Saw 1 Commonality With Their Starring Roles in ‘The Crown,’ ‘Lady Chatterley’s Love,’ and ‘My Policeman’

Emma Corrin is one of Hollywood’s hottest young stars, especially in period pieces. The actor rose to fame with their role in Netflix’s The Crown and is currently promoting their new movies, Amazon’s My Policeman and Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Corrin’s roles might all seem very different, but according to the star, there is a “common denominator” between the characters.

Emma Corrin’s starring roles in ‘The Crown,’ ‘My Policeman,’ and ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’

Corrin starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, earning critical praise. In addition to an Emmy nomination, the actor took home a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for their role as the royal.

Now, Corrin is promoting My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover. My Policeman sees the actor starring alongside Harry Styles and David Dawson. Set in the ’50s, My Policeman sees the trio navigate a love triangle. (Both Corrin and Dawson’s characters are in love with Styles’ character.)

The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was released through Amazon Prime in October. It currently has a 45% on Rotten Tomatoes. Most of the criticism centers on Styles’ acting, director Michael Grandage, and the film’s screenplay.

Corrin is also getting ready for the release of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, which is set to drop on Netflix this December. Corrin stars as the titular Lady Chatterley, who enters into an affair with gamekeeper Oliver Mellors, played by Jack O’Connell.

Emma Corrin finds the ‘common denominator’ of all three roles: ‘These women long to be freed’

When asked about the difference in how each movie discusses sexuality and romance, Corrin quickly points out a commonality between all three of their major roles.

“There can be so much in a simple touch,” they explained in an interview with The Cut. Corrin said that, in The Crown, My Policeman, and Lady Chatterley’s Lover, there is a “common denominator.”

“These women long to be freed within themselves, and recognized, and validated in their sexuality,” they said, explaining that the “timeless…need to be wanted” is explored in “very different ways” in all three projects. They compared this need to be wanted and touched to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In COVID everyone felt that lack of intimacy not being able to hug family, or be near people you care about,” Corrin said. “We need comfort, touch, and intimacy as part of our mental wellbeing and stability.”

Other similarities between Emma Corrin’s major roles

Corrin pointed out the commonality in what all three of their characters wanted. However, there is another thing each character shares — all three are part of a love triangle. My Policeman sees Corrin, Styles, and Dawson grapple with their relationships with each other. The Crown tells the true story of Diana, King Charles, and his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles’ love triangle.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover explores Lady Chatterley’s affair with Mellors and her relationship with her husband, Lord Chatterley.

The trio of Corrin’s characters also come to the realization that their relationship is “not enough,” whether it’s with someone who’s in love with someone else or a marriage with no sexual component.

“I’m sure people go through this all the time. Wondering, is this enough for me?” Corrin explained. They also said that these are “individual” issues and that everyone goes through “different journeys” when it comes to figuring out their relationships.

