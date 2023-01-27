Emma Myers Chased Fake Sheep in Special ‘Werewolf Boot Camp’ for ‘Wednesday’ Filming

Netflix has a hit on its hands with Wednesday, the Tim Burton-produced show featuring the beloved Addams family member. The comedy-horror series has something for everyone, including razor-sharp humor, a love triangle, and supernatural drama. In addition to Wednesday, other charming characters have made waves with fans, notably the peppy Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers. The actor explains that plenty of unconventional preparation went into her portrayal, including a “werewolf boot camp.”

Emma Myers plays Enid Sinclair in ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers in ‘Wednesday’ | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) first meets her roommate Enid when moving into her new school, Nevermore Academy. The cheerful and lively Enid seems the exact opposite of Wednesday. Although Wednesday doesn’t appear interested in establishing a friendship, the petite blonde is relentlessly chummy — and eventually, the two dissimilar teens form a tight bond.

As much as it pains me to admit, Enid Sinclair is growing on me. Like a flesh-eating fungus. pic.twitter.com/64709zFwoM — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 24, 2022

However, Enid isn’t just a girl fond of bright colors and bold accessories. She’s also a werewolf, sent to Nevermore by her parents in hopes that the school might encourage her to embrace her wolven side and cause her to “wolf out” like others of her species. By the season’s end, Enid not only comes to terms with her unique identity but also wolfs out to save Wednesday.

What did Emma Myers say about attending ‘werewolf boot camp’?

It’s rare for an actor to play a werewolf, and Emma Myers wanted to go in fully prepared. In a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Myers talked about going to “werewolf boot camp” to portray Enid and all of her quirks accurately.

“I’ve never done so much parkour in my life. It was me running on the floor on all fours, leaping over things,” Myers explained.

She added she did a lot of work with the actors who play Enid’s brothers, including special exercises to help build a “pack mentality.”

“We had these stunt guys pretending to be sheep, and we would crawl around them in a circle,” Myers recalled. “I think anybody who was walking past was like, ‘What is going on in there?'”

Myers’ hard work didn’t go to waste. And for many fans, Enid’s transformation into a werewolf was a Wednesday Season 1 highlight.

Will Emma Myers return for ‘Wednesday’ Season 2?

A little birdie told me Emma Myers is a purple-blooded ARMY ? We need the bias reveal, queen! ?#Wednesday #EnidSinclair pic.twitter.com/bjMUO7iR1K — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) November 30, 2022

Enid has quickly become one of the most popular characters in Wednesday. Many memes making the rounds on social media compare and contrast Enid’s and Wednesday’s dissimilar personalities. Fans will likely get to see even more of Enid. As expected, Netflix renewed Wednesday in early January, just over two months after the first season debuted.

While details about the second season remain sparse, speculation has swirled about which characters will return. The season 1 finale implies all is still not well at Nevermore, even after Wednesday uncovered the identity of the Hyde monster and confronted the villainous Marilyn Thornhill. That cliffhanger could mean all of Wednesday’s friends from season 1, including Enid, will return.

Myers hasn’t officially confirmed she’ll be back for the second season. However, given Enid’s popularity with fans, the show’s producers will likely do their best to ensure viewers’ favorite pastel-loving werewolf returns.