Emmy Awards 2022: How to Watch and Where to Stream

The 74th Emmy Awards will air live across America and around the world on Monday, September 12. Since this year is NBC’s turn to carry the broadcast, the ceremony has been pushed to Monday night instead of its traditional Sunday night prime time slot. How can you watch the Emmys this year, and where can you stream the awards show? Here’s a complete rundown.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Why are the 74th Emmy Awards airing on a Monday?

For the first time in four years — which was also the last time NBC aired the ceremony — the Emmy Awards will air on a Monday night. NBC always moves the biggest night in television to Monday to make room for their highly-rated Sunday Night Football schedule.

Programs that aired or streamed between June 1, 2021, and May 31 of this year were eligible for nominations at this year’s show. HBO’s Succession led the way this year with 25 nominations in total, followed by The White Lotus and Ted Lasso with nominations 20 each.

Before they start handing out trophies, fans will get the chance to check out all of the red carpet fashion at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

At 3 pm Pacific/6 pm Eastern on Monday, People and Entertainment Weekly’s Red Carpet Live hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstine will begin streaming on People.com, EW.com, and EW’s social media pages. There will also be red carpet coverage on E!

How to watch and where to stream this year’s ceremony

For American viewers, this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony will air live on NBC and the Armed Forces Network. The broadcast will begin Monday at 5 pm Pacific/8 pm Eastern, and it will be hosted by Saturday Night Live star and Emmy winner Kenan Thompson.

For those who’ve cut the cord and don’t have access to NBC, they can stream this year’s Emmy Awards on Peacock.

There will also be international broadcasts for fans around the world. Australians can watch the awards show on Fox Arena, while Canadians can catch the broadcast on CTV. In the UK, live coverage of the Emmys will be available on Sky Showcase. And in Latin America, the three-hour ceremony will be available to watch on TNT.

Ratings for the Emmy Awards have been falling in recent years

In its heyday, the Emmys would draw 25 to 30 million viewers every year. But that number started to drop in the 1990s. And by the 2000s, the ceremony was drawing just half of their best totals — around 15 million.

The last time that NBC aired the Emmys was also on a Monday night back in September 2018. It was hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che, and the telecast averaged 10.2 million total viewers.

The ratings continued to fall during the pandemic era, despite the fact that there is more TV content than ever before and many of us were stuck at home watching shows for a year or more.

The all-time low for the Emmy audience was in 2020 when they scored just 6.4 million viewers, airing opposite of both Sunday Night Football and the NBA Finals. However, there was a bit of a ratings uptick in 2021, with 7.4 million viewers in total.

