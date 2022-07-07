Every ‘Despicable Me’ Movie Ranked, Including ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Animation in the 2010s – at least at the box office – was dominated by one franchise. The Despicable Me films quickly became some of history’s most successful animated movies. But how do the franchise’s entries stack up against each other? Here’s our ranking of all five films in the Steve Carell-led series, including 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, from worst to best.

‘Despicable Me 3’ (2017)

Following the success of the Minions spinoff two years earlier, the Despicable Me series attempted to go back to adult Gru (Carell) for a third installment in the main series. The story this time around sees Gru and Lucy (Kristen Wiig) face off against 1980s-obsessed villain Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker) just as Gru discovers his identical twin brother, Dru (also Carell).

Despicable Me 3 has the potential to be a lot of fun. However, at this point, it’s a case of diminishing returns. The jokes feel lazy, the writing subpar, and the characters – including Bratt and Dru – astonishingly one-note. Coming off of the triumphant second film, Despicable Me 3 marks a creative low point for the series, though it still made $1 billion worldwide.

‘Minions’ (2015)

After the first Despicable Me, it became clear the Minions – and not Gru – were the breakout stars. Naturally, Hollywood gave the childish critters their own movie in which to run amuck. Set in the late 1960s, the Minions embark on a quest to find a villain they can serve and think they’ve found one in Scarlet Overkill (Sandra Bullock). Of course, that plan goes wildly awry.

Minions gets a lot of juice out of its period setting. Given how the Minions speak mostly in unintelligible gibberish, the movie does a solid job of making them sympathetic leads who push their story forward. Of course, it often sidesteps into over-the-top gags and impromptu musical numbers. But for those willing to engage in the silliness, Minions is a decent franchise refresh.

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ (2022)

Coming seven years after its predecessor, this sequel to Minions splits its focus between young Gru and the Minions themselves. In doing so, the movie – which sees Gru try to prove his worth as a budding supervillain – feels more like a Despicable Me film than Minions. As such, Minions: The Rise of Gru is a more balanced, focused entry with fun callbacks and genuine heart.

Much like the first Minions, this follow-up features a period setting, this time in the mid-1970s. The voice cast – including newcomers such as Michelle Yeoh – is stellar across the board. The Minions shenanigans are more funny than not. And there’s a sense of imagination and fun at play here that has been largely absent from the Despicable Me franchise for nearly a decade.

‘Despicable Me 2’ (2013)

After the first film became a runaway hit, it didn’t take long for the cast and crew to reunite for a sequel. Notably, Despicable Me 2 features a reformed Gru who becomes a secret agent when he joins the Anti-Villain League (AVL) o take on the villainous El Macho (Benjamin Bratt). But the real story here is Gru’s unexpected romance with his AVL-assigned partner, Lucy Wilde.

If the first film sees Gru develop a change of heart after adopting his girls, this sequel offers strong follow-through as fans see him change his career and truly commit to family life. Carell and Wiig share outstanding chemistry, and Bratt is having a blast as this installment’s baddie. And though the Minions have a bigger role here, their appearances still enhance the main story.

‘Despicable Me’ (2010)

Cinema history is filled with long-running franchises that spend decades chasing their first film with subpar sequels, spinoffs, and reboots. So far, the Despicable Me series is among them. Early on, the movie establishes Gru as an anti-hero who fans want to root for. And the villainous antics between him and Vector (Jason Segel) bring a fun, anarchic energy to life.

Of course, the relationship between Gru and the three orphaned girls he adopts – Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Elsie Fisher) – is where the movie’s real heart lies. There’s undeniable satisfaction from watching Gru open his heart and prioritize his new daughters over his latest scheme. And Carell has still never been better as the character.

