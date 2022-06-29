Every Show Netflix Has Canceled in 2022 (So Far)

All things must come to an end. Netflix greenlights plenty of shows, but not all of them last. The streaming service is ruthless about axing shows that don’t perform according to expectations. So far in 2022, Netflix has canceled a cooking show starring Paris Hilton, an adaptation of a popular series of children’s novels, and a comedy series with a major star.

Here’s the full list of shows Netflix has canceled this year.

‘Gentefied’

In early January, Netflix announced it had canceled Gentefied after two seasons. The half-hour comedy-drama was produced by America Ferrera and focused on three Mexican-American cousins living in L.A.’s Boyle Heights neighborhood. Deadline noted that the show’s second season, which premiered in November 2021, never made it into the Netflix top 10.

“So sad that our beloved [Gentefied] has reached its end,” Ferrera wrote on Instagram after the cancellation was announced. “I have nothing but immense pride for this gorgeous show and the incredibly talented humans who came together to put something new and deeply authentic on our screens.”

‘Cooking With Paris’

RELATED: ‘Cooking With Paris’ Makes Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian’s Friendship Look Fake

Socialite Paris Hilton showed off her cooking skills in Cooking With Paris, a six-episode reality series that dropped in August 2021. It saw Hilton try out a range of recipes with guests such as Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato by her side. But viewers turned up their noses at the show, which barely cracked the streaming service’s top 10, according to Deadline. Netflix canceled Cooking With Paris in January 2022.

‘Another Life’

Sci-fi drama Another Life lasted two seasons before Netflix canceled it in February 2022. Star Katee Sackhoff broke the news to fans on Twitter.

“I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on @netflix,” she wrote. “To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards.”

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ | LIANE HENTSCHER/NETFLIX © 2021

Tween-focused comedy-drama The Baby-Sitters Club earned rave reviews from critics, but that wasn’t enough to save it from cancellation. In early March, Netflix revealed that there would be no season 3 for the show, which is based on a popular book series by Ann M. Martin. Creator Rachel Shukert was baffled by the cancellation.

“Our numbers seemed fine. It was what they expected. It was pretty close to what we did last season, so I wasn’t too worried,” she told Vulture. “At Netflix, it’s more about if your show works on the platform than if the platform is working for your show,” she went on to say. “They want people to watch it a certain way, and they want shows that people will watch that way — not shows that people want to watch in their own way.”

‘Archive 81’

Horror-mystery series Archive 81 made its Netflix debut in January 2022. Two months later, the streaming service announced it had canceled the show. The news surprised some. Archive 81 had received largely positive reviews from critics and was near the top of Netflix’s streaming charts shortly after its release, Variety reported. But that wasn’t enough to save the series.

‘Raising Dion’

In Raising Dion a boy named Dion (Ja’Siah Young) starts to show strange, superhero-like abilities. The show premiered in 2019, and a second season dropped in February 2022. A few months later, fans learned Netflix wasn’t moving forward with a season 3.

“Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED,” star Sammi Haney wrote in an April 26 Instagram post. “Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!​​”

‘Pretty Smart’

‘Pretty Smart’ Patrick McElhenney/Netflix © 2021

Comedy series Pretty Smart starred Emily Osment as a Harvard grad forced to move in with her less-intellectual sister (played by Olivia Macklin) after a breakup. The 10-episode first season premiered on Netflix in October 2021. But there won’t be a season 2. TVLine noted that the cancellation came not long after Osment was upped to a series regular on Young Sheldon.

‘Space Force’

The Office’s Greg Daniels and Steve Carell reunited for Space Force, but the comedy series never really achieved liftoff. The show focused on a team of government officials charged with developing a new branch of the military called Space Force. Netflix cancelled it in April 2022 after two seasons.

‘On the Verge’

‘On the Verge’ | Netflix

Julie Delpy starred in this series about four 40something friends who decide to reinvent themselves in midlife. On the Verge premiered in September 2021. The 12-episode first season would be the only one for the show. Delpy revealed on Instagram in April 2022, though she quipped that Netflix had “forgot to announce it was cancelled” (via Deadline).

‘Q-Force’

In this adult animated series, a gay superspy and his LGBTQ squad fight to prove themselves to the agency that underestimated them. The Q-Force cast included Will & Grace star Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, David Harbour, and Matt Rogers. The 10-episode first season received mostly negative reviews from critics, and in May 2022, Rogers revealed that Netflix had not renewed the show.

“The people that loved it really loved it,” he said during an appearance on the podcast Attitudes! “And the good news is that it will always be on Netflix. It did not get a second season.”

‘First Kill’

First Killl lasted just one season at Netflix. The streamer canceled the show about teenage vampires in early August. The ax fell less than two months after the show premiered on June 10. While First Kill made it into the Netflix top 10 shortly after its release, it didn’t hit targets for viewing and completing episodes, Deadline reported.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on August 3, 2022, to include news about First Kill’s cancellation.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s ‘Pearl’ Series Canceled by Netflix