Everything We Know About Charlie Cox’s ‘Treason’ Netflix Series

It’s that wonderful time of year again when loved ones gather to laugh and be merry — and everyone has a little more time to binge-watch new Netflix series. Among the coveted Top 10 on the streaming service only days after its release is Treason with Charlie Cox. Here’s everything we know about the new spy thriller blowing up on Netflix this holiday season.

What is the new Netflix series ‘Treason’ about?

The new Netflix series, Treason, wastes no time getting going. In the first moments of episode one, the head of MI6, called “C,” is poisoned by a ballerina-looking spy, Kara, and replaced by chief deputy, Adam Lawrence. Lawrence is, above all else, a family man. The episode spends far more time establishing him as such than as a super spy, which rounds out his character in ways other titles in the genre often lack.

Viewers first meet Lawrence while talking about his work to a classroom full of middle-school-aged students, including his son, Callum. Soon after learning about his promotion, viewers watch as Lawrence breaks the news to his wife, Maddy, and together, they tell Callum and his older sister, Ella. Make no mistake, Lawrence’s No. 1 priority in the new Netflix series Treason is his family.

This is why things get far more interesting when Kara is revealed to have a past with Lawrence. When she threatens to destroy what Lawrence holds dear, viewers get the idea that Lawrence may have a past that’s not so squeaky clean.

More interesting still is that Maddy is a war veteran herself. So, when she begins to suspect something is amiss with her husband, she does some spying herself.

‘Treason’ on Netflix: the cast

Treason star Charlie Cox in a scene for the Netflix drama series | Netflix via Youtube

Playing Lawrence, Cox leads the cast of the new Netflix series, Treason. Cox’s role as Marvel’s Daredevil is what he is best known for. However, true Cox fans remember his big break in 2007’s Stardust with Henry Cavill and Claire Danes. Cox also appeared in Downton Abbey and the hit HBO series Boardwalk Empire before entering the Marvel Universe.

Also a star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Olga Kurylenko plays Kara in Treason. Known for her roles as Headmistress Kirova in Vampire Academy and Camille in Quantum of Solace, Kurylenko also played Antonia in 2021’s Black Widow.

Game of Thrones alum Oona Chaplin plays opposite Cox as Lawrence’s wife in Treason. After playing Talisa Stark in the hit fantasy series, Chaplin starred in The Crimson Field, Black Mirror, and The Longest Ride.

Fellow Game of Thrones actor Ciarán Hinds stars in the new Netflix series Treason as “C.” Hinds is known for his roles in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and the Harry Potter franchise as well as Belfast and plays Father Thaddeus in The Wonder with Florence Pugh.

Other actors in the series include Doctor Who’s Alex Kingston and Tracy Ifeachor, The Crown’s Beau Gadsdon, and Gretel & Hansel’s Samuel Leakey.

Reviews for the new Netflix series, ‘Treason,’ with Charlie Cox

Though Treason ranked among Netflix’s Top 10 only hours after its debut on December 26th, the series’ reviews on Rotten Tomatoes are mixed. BGR reported on December 27th that the series had an 83% critics score and a 62% audience rating but those numbers had fallen to 63% and 46%, respectively, by the following day.

Overall, critics and viewers seem to concur that the series has enough to be entertaining but falls short of adding anything new to a crowded genre.