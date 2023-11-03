Back in 2003, David and Victoria Beckham’s marriage was rocked with rumors that he had cheated with Rebecca Loos.

Rebecca Loos and David Beckham’s rumored romantic entanglement has resurfaced as a topic of intrigue years after it first made headlines. The saga, interwoven with celebrity, power, and secrecy, continues to fascinate and stir conversation.

As new details and perspectives come to light thanks to his hit Netflix docuseries, the narrative of the alleged liaison between the former personal assistant and the football star gains complexity. This unfolding story challenges the public’s perception of the high-profile affair.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham address the affair rumors

David and Victoria Beckham have often been viewed as the epitome of marital bliss. The iconic couple has sustained their position as a powerhouse couple over the years.

They’ve confronted challenges head-on, maintaining the spark in their relationship despite detractors suggesting their union is merely for publicity.

David confronted the skepticism about their relationship in a recent BBC Radio 4 interview. He firmly stated that their lasting bond is anchored in true love and the delight they find in parenting their four children, not in any mutual business venture.

Nevertheless, the Beckhams have navigated through several high-profile controversies. This includes accusations of David’s infidelity in the early stages of their marriage.

While initially dismissing such rumors, in their 2023 Netflix documentary titled Beckham, they opened up about the profound impact these allegations had on them.

“[It was] the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” Victoria confessed, while David noted that he was “physically sick every day” amid the rumors.

A closer look at Rebecca Loos’s rumored fling with David Beckham

The Beckhams’ candid reflections in their documentary have once again stirred up the long-standing rumors concerning David’s fidelity. Their comments have particularly placed Loos back under the media glare.

Loos, for those less familiar, was the figure at the heart of the scandal, having claimed years ago that she and David Beckham had an affair.

Loos’ connection to the couple significantly fueled the media frenzy at that time, as she wasn’t merely an outsider. She played a key role in David’s life, serving as his personal assistant—and occasionally assisting Victoria—during his spell at Real Madrid in Spain.

John Charles, her brother, spoke to the media, describing Loos as both attractive and smart. He recounted her distress over the negative publicity surrounding her.

He also mentioned that the Beckhams ended her employment swiftly once the accusations became public.

“I thought it was because of professional reasons. But now I am beginning to understand there must have been more to it,” he added.

Rebecca Loos shares her side of the story following the Netflix documentary

Loos has openly justified her actions in bringing details about her rumored affair with David to light. Her discontent stems from the portrayal of the events in the Netflix documentary.

In the wake of the documentary’s release, the former assistant and Dutch model publicly criticized David. According to the Independent, she suggested that David should “take responsibility” for his actions.

“He can say whatever he likes of course, and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories,” Loos shared. “He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer.”

Loos originally claimed a four-month affair with Beckham in 2004. David has denied the allegations at the time and continues to claim that the reports are false.

Now a resident of Norway with her own family, Loos insists on leaving the past behind. She emphasized her desire to avoid dredging up the story once more as she has moved on with her life.

The Beckhams have not — and probably will not — commented on Loos’ recent interview.