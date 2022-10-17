Famously Private Jennifer Aniston Always Buys Homes Away From the Hollywood Spotlight

Jennifer Anniston is a huge celebrity. But the Friends star is a famously private person. To steer clear of the paparazzi, she often buys homes away from the Hollywood spotlight.

Jennifer Aniston values her privacy

Aniston rose to fame in the ’90s as the star of NBC’s wildly popular sitcom, Friends. The show made her a Hollywood A-lister. And when the actor married Brad Pitt in 2000, she was thrust further into the spotlight.

But the attention Aniston received wasn’t all good. She was constantly followed by the paparazzi and was often the subject of tabloid fodder.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Aniston told USA Today in 2008, three years after divorcing Pitt. “There’s just this insatiable need.”

“I am honestly getting sick of it, and I feel like telling people, ‘You know what? It’s none of your (expletive) business,'” she added. “Seriously, it’s enough. It’s like we’re appealing to the lowest.”

Jennifer Aniston has an impressive real estate portfolio

Aniston’s success has allowed her to purchase some of the most beautiful homes in the country. In 2001, she and Pitt purchased a Beverly Hills mansion designed in 1934 by Edwin Wallace Neff for $13.1 million. They renovated the house extensively and sold it after their divorce in 2005 for $28 million.

In 2006, Aniston bought a 10,000-square-foot home in Beverly Hills for $13.5 million. She transformed the house — which was originally designed by Harold W. Levitt — into a relaxing retreat and sold it in 2011 for $38 million.

In 2011, Aniston picked up two New York City condos for $7.1 million, with plans to turn them into one big apartment. But a year later, after dealing with issues with the paparazzi, she sold them for $6.5 million.

Just as she got out of the West Village condos, Aniston picked up a $20.9 million mansion in Bel Air. She redesigned parts of the 8,500-square-foot home with designer Stephen Shadley. In 2018, the property was listed for $75 million.

In 2022, Aniston decided to move out of the LA area. She picked up a mansion in Montecito — a beach town about 87 miles north of Beverly Hills. The actor purchased the estate from her friend Oprah Winfrey for $14 million.

Home design is something Jennifer Aniston is passionate about

Aniston has put a lot of work into the properties she’s acquired over the years. And her efforts stem from her passion for design.

“If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer,” The Morning Show star told Architectural Digest. “I love the process. There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.”

The actor also revealed that when it comes to designing her living space, comfort is the top priority. “I’m all about cozy,” Aniston admitted. “Sexy is important, but comfort is essential.”

