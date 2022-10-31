Fans Call Out Chip Gaines for Silobration 2022 Outfit: ‘What Is Chip Wearing?’

Chip and Joanna Gaines are known for turning Waco, Texas, into a destination for HGTV’s Fixer Upper lovers, and their Silobration event doesn’t disappoint. Recently, Joanna posted photos and videos from the event, and attendees looked like they had a blast. Unfortunately, fans weren’t too impressed with Chip’s choice of outfit. Here’s what he was wearing.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Silobration 2022 wrapped up at the end of October

‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Chip and Joanna Gaines are known for more than just flipping homes. The couple has their own celebration in Waco, Texas, that involves, music, food, and family-friendly activities. “Join us in Waco, Texas, for our seventh annual homecoming celebration at the Silos!” the couple posted to their website in 2022. “With daytime music, vendor fair, roller rink, and more, we can’t wait to shop, skate, and celebrate with you all weekend long.”

Silobration 2022 took place from Oct. 27 to 29, 2022. The concerts included Drew & Ellie Holcomb featuring Infinity Song and JOHNNYSWIM featuring Infinity Song. And the couple had over 30 vendors for fans to shop from.

Joanna posted footage from the event to Instagram. “Good food, good music, and good times all around!” she captioned her post showing all of the festivities. “#Silobration 2022 is officially in the books. Tell us about a memory you made this weekend!”

Fans have questions regarding what Chip Gaines wore during the event

Fixer Upper fans attending Silobration were excited to see Chip and Joanna Gaines. In addition to footage from the event, Joanna posted photos of her and Chip having a fantastic time. On Oct. 28, 2022, she posted Instagram photos of herself and her husband while Drew & Ellie Holcomb played their set to a huge crowd at night.

“The good times are rollin’ at #Silobration 2022,” Joanna wrote. “Thank you @drewholcombmusic + @ellieholcomb and @infinitysong for a memorable night of music under the stars!”



Joanna then mentioned Chip Gaines’ shirt, which fans discussed at length in the post’s comments. “P.S., anyone recognize @chipgaines shirt?” Joanna questioned. “Maybe from a certain … castle?”

“What is Chip wearing?!” a fan asked.

“Did Chip show up in Joanna’s nightgown?” another fan questioned.

“Chip … what are … you … wearing?” yet another wrote.

Some fans also mentioned that they’re not into Chip’s sense of humor. “Chip needs to grow up,” a fan wrote. “Not a fan anymore.”

He recently talked about finishing the Cottonland Castle project

Chip Gaines seemed to give a nod to the Cottonland Castle project with his choice of outerwear. Recently, he and Joanna talked about the renovation.

“This was our longest project by a long shot,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Jo and I are wildly efficient. We’re typically on really tight budgets, tight timelines, this house would not allow for that. It wouldn’t allow for the budget that we created for it. This thing took on a life of its own. It took longer, it took more money.”

Now that the renovation is in the “rearview mirror,” Chip said that’s partially why he’s so proud of all they accomplished. “But during the project, it was exhausting and tiring and complicated.”

“More than it being on Fixer Upper, more than anything, we wanted the neighbors to be proud of what we did with this thing,” Joanna also noted during the interview. “It turned out great and we’re proud of it.”

