Fans Want Lori Harvey and ‘Miami Vice’ Star’s Son to ‘Hook Up Now That She’s Available’

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan nearly broke the internet last year when they confirmed they were dating. The two gorgeous celebrities’ relationship seemed out of the blue, intriguing fans who ate up every detail about the romance. But a year later, the two announced they were going their separate ways. It hasn’t been that long since the stars broke up, but fans know the perfect new guy for the 25-year-old model. Followers on social media want Harvey and former Miami Vice actor Philip Michael Thomas’ son to hook up now that she’s available.

Why did Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan break up?

Lori Harvey has been linked to several famous men, including rapper Future and business mogul Sean “Diddy Combs. In November 2020, Harvey and Jordan were spotted getting off a flight before Thanksgiving. Many speculated the two were on their way to celebrate the holiday with the model’s family, including her father, comedian and Family Feud host Steve Harvey.

The pair traveled together in December, presumably celebrating New Year’s Eve. They confirmed the rumors of their relationship on January 10, 2021, when Jordan shared blurry photos of himself and Harvey embracing. And Harvey shared Polaroid photos of themselves all smiles.

Three days later, the duo celebrated the model’s 24th birthday. Harvey posted a photo of dozens of white roses from Jordan. Later that month, the couple was spotted vacationing in St. Barts, sharing snapshots of themselves flaunting their toned bodies.

Jordan went all out for Valentine’s Day, renting an entire aquarium to celebrate their day together. They also had an intimate but elaborate dinner later that night, which Harvey documented on social media.

In November, they celebrated their first anniversary as a couple and rang in the new year together on January 1, 2022. Jordan threw Harvey a surprise birthday party later that month, and they made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

However, on June 4, People reported that the celebrity couple had split. A source told the publication that the two stars were on different pages. According to Cinemablend, they allegedly broke up because Jordan wanted to settle down, and Harvey wasn’t ready for such a significant commitment.

Fans want to see Lori Harvey with ‘Miami Vice’ star Philip Michael Thomas’ son

Sunday cruising with Philip Michael Thomas (Rico Tubbs) and Don Johnson (Sonny Crockett) on the set of Miami Vice. The TV series was first screened on September 14th, 1984, continuing until 1989.

Sacred Light Amadeus Thomas is Miami Vice co-star Philip Michael Thomas’ son. Thomas famously played Ricardo Tubbs on the ’80s TV show Miami Vice alongside Don Johnson as Sonny Crockett. The series, which ran for five seasons, followed the two undercover detectives for Miami’s vice squad.

Sacred Thomas is a travel videographer who ran a party bus company with his partner for seven years in college. The celebrity kid said his parents never forced him to pursue traditional education and instead encouraged him to find his passion and hone it. Today, Thomas is the founder of Sacred Shot Media, a company specializing in documentary-style storytelling.

Thomas’ good looks have had fans thirsting over him on Instagram. The star posted a video of himself smiling, and the comments section is full of followers acknowledging his attractiveness.

One matchmaking fan wrote, “Now that she’s available, you and [Lori] Harvey should hook up.” Another follower objected to the suggestion, writing, “Nooooooo.”

Sacred Thomas is a social media star

According to Atlanta Black Star, Sacred Thomas was born in the ’90s to Philip Michael Thomas and model Kassandra Thomas. The social media star claims to be a Capricorn in one of his Instagram posts. He has over 65,000 followers on Instagram and 258,000 on TikTok.

Thomas uses his social media presence to promote his projects and motivate followers. Aside from his primary occupation as a videographer, he is also a travel influencer and runs a management company.

