‘Fantastic Four’ Fans Theorize Perfect Cast for the New MCU Superhero Team

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is working its way through Phase 4 with mixed reception from audiences. However, they’re all rallying behind Fantastic Four, hoping the cast is all they hope for. The project details remain scarce, but it remains a major installment of the MCU’s Phase 4. The fandom is hoping for a major Fantastic Four announcement shortly, but until then, they are taking to social media to put together their perfect cast.

‘Fantastic Four’ casting rumors point to Penn Badgley as Mister Fantastic (aka Reed Richards)

Penn Badgley | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

An alleged MCU leak points to actor Penn Badgley as one of the frontrunners to play Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards. This is the first word that the public heard regarding any potential members of the Fantastic Four cast. However, social media responded enthusiastically if the news happens to be correct. Audiences might know Badgley from roles in the horror remake of The Stepfather, Margin Call, Easy A, and the TV series You.

Nevertheless, some MCU fans are pointing to wanting John Krasinski back, who took on the role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, the chances of that are low, since director Sam Raimi made the casting decision purely to satisfy fans in a story that takes place in an alternate universe.

Other Fantastic Four fans would love to see Jamie Dornan join the cast as Mister Fantastic. Nevertheless, producer Kevin Feige puts a lot of thought and consideration into every step of overseeing these projects. Mister Fantastic’s casting certainly won’t fall through the cracks.

The Invisible Woman (aka Susan Storm)

Emily Blunt | John Lamparski/Getty Images

The fanmade Fantastic Four dream cast very commonly includes actor Emily Blunt as the Invisible Woman/Susan Storm. Many MCU fans originally wanted to see her take on Captain Marvel, which would ultimately go to Brie Larson. However, moviegoers quickly turned their attention to yearning for her to star as the Invisible Woman.

However, Blunt hasn’t shown any signs of interest in starring in any superhero movie. As a result, it’s fairly unlikely that MCU fans will have this dream come true.

Other fanmade Fantastic Four casts include Jennifer Lawrence, Stranger Things‘ Natalie Dyer, Dakota Fanning, and Lily James. This particular role is a tricky one to cast because fans will want an actor who looks close enough to the part. However, the role requires the actor to juggle multiple elements of the character’s life.

The Human Torch (aka Johnny Storm)

Zac Efron | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The next member of the Fantastic Four cast that fans are excited about is The Human Torch/Johnny Storm. There was a bit less emphasis on this role from social media, but they still had an array of ideas to compose their perfect casting decisions. High School Musical actor Zac Efron ranks high among many fans for the part.

Stranger Things actors continue to rank high, as Dacre Montgomery and Joe Keery are other contenders that fans want to see as The Human Torch. Social media believes that they could carry the pompous personality that the character requires.

Other Fantastic Four cast ideas include Taron Egerton and Jack Reynor. Moviegoers might remember them from Kingsman: The Secret Service and Midsommar, respectively.

The Thing (aka Ben Grimm)

Alan Ritchson | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Fantastic Four cast decisions include very little discussion of The Thing/Ben Grimm. However, some fans still made sure to include the character in their list of actors for the upcoming MCU installment. There are some rumors that actor Jason Segel may already have interest in the part. However, none of the fans included him in their idea of perfect casting decisions.

Nevertheless, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actor Alan Ritchson sits at the front to play The Thing. He certainly has the look and is already familiar with starring in big, superhero projects, such as Smallville.

Doctor Doom (aka Victor Von Doom)

Tom Ellis | FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The MCU has fans around the world excited to see what they have cooking with one of their biggest villains, Doctor Doom/Victor Von Doom. However, the Fantastic Four fanmade casting also includes the antagonist. Their specific picks range much more than the superhero team itself.

Doctor Doom is incredibly important to the Fantastic Four cast. Fans want an actor who is able to capture the character’s self-serving nature that often pits him as a villain. Lucifer actor Tom Ellis is one of the most frequent names to appear. This makes sense, given the fact that he already played a very self-serving character on the television series.

However, Ellis isn’t the only name to appear on social media for the part. Other suggested actors include Sean Bean, Rami Malek, Giancarlo Esposito, and The Americans actor Yuri Kolokolnikov. It’s worth noting that a segment of Fantastic Four fans also want to see the cast include a Romani actor for the role, such as Charlie Clapham.

MCU fans want to see the original ‘Fantastic Four’ cast return in a cameo

The MCU established that all previous iterations of the superhero franchise are fair game, but take place in another universe. As a result, Spider-Man: No Way Home allowed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to join Tom Holland in the fight against evil. This opens the door to other previous actors to join the current MCU.

Several fans took to social media to ask for the Fantastic Four cast to include at least a cameo of the original crew. This includes Ioan Gruffudd as Mister Fantastic, Jessica Alba as the Invisible Woman, Chris Evans as The Human Torch, and Michael Chiklis as The Thing.

However, this also opens the door to the 2015 installment that featured Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell. It’s more likely that the MCU will try to keep that iteration swept under the rug.

