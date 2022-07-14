‘FBoy Island’ Creator Hopes to Create an ‘F-Person Cinematic Universe’ on HBO

As HBO heads into Fboy Island Season 2, the same week as The Bachelorette premiere, it is no surprise that the creator wants to expand the reality TV universe. Both producer Elan Gale (The Bachelor) and showrunner Sam Dean (Love Is Blind) hope to create an FGirl Island in the future and an entire “FPerson Cinematic Universe.”

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 includes three women and 26 men

HBO’s Fboy Island Season 2 premieres on July 14, 2022, and follows the same pattern as the first installment. Three women — Mia Emani Jones, 26, Louise Barnard, 25, and Tamaris Sepulveda, 29 — sort through 26 men. Half are self-proclaimed “Fboys,” and the other half are “Nice Guys.”

However, the women do not know who is who. Plus, Nikki Glaser returns as the host again this year. The women look for love and hope to end up with a “Nice Guy.” If they do, the couple splits the $100,000 cash prize. If they choose an “Fboy,” the man could go home with all the money.

‘FBoy Island’ creator Elan Gale hopes to create an ‘FGirl Island’

In an interview about FBoy Island Season 1, show creator Elan Gale shared his dreams of creating an entire franchise out of the HBO reality TV show.

“My hopes are to create what I’m calling the “F-person Cinematic Universe including Fboy Island, Fgirl Island, and Fperson Hotel,” he told TV Line.

Gale also would like to include LGBTQ contestants in the future. It’s not surprising that the creator wants to expand the franchise after coming from ABC’s Bachelor franchise. The Bachelorette is airing season 19, while Bachelor in Paradise heads into season 8.

“It’s something that I think is imperative,” he added. “[It’s] something that we are talking about, thinking about, and hopeful to get on as quickly as possible.”

What is an ‘F-person Cinematic Universe’?

Elan Gale indicated that the “F-person Cinematic Universe” would include different variations of the same show. Not only does he want to see men looking for love, but also members of the LGTBQ community. It looks like Gale’s concept is already taking off. Deadline reported that HBO Max is already producing local versions of FBoy Island in Denmark, Sweden, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Showrunner Sam Dean is on board with ‘FGirl Island’

FBoy Island showrunner Sam Dean also expressed his desire to expand the reality TV show in a recent interview.

“It is totally the most modern expression of a dating show that we have for that age group at the moment and I would love it to branch out,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Would the audience like to see more women and would people be interested in seeing an FGirl Island? This show is a great conversation-starter.”

FBoy Island centers around three women and their quest to find love among a group of men. So, FGirl Island will become the reverse — likely with three men seeking love among a larger group of women. Now that the series has an established group of viewers, we may hear more about a potential FGirl Island soon.

FBoy Island premieres on HBO Max on July 14, 2022, with the first three episodes. Three additional episodes drop on July 21. Then two episodes hit the streaming giant on July 28, and the final two episodes will air on August 4.

