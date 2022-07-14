‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Cast: Everything You Need to Know About the 3 New Women

FBoy Island is back on HBO for season 2, with a cast of three new women looking for love. It premieres the same week as its competitor, the reality TV show, The Bachelorette, but it’s more blatant about the number of Fboys. 13 nice guys and 13 Fboys join the show. Nikki Glaser returns as the host, and Mia Emani Jones, 26, Louise Barnard, 25, and Tamaris Sepulveda, 29, sort through the men. Here’s everything we know about the three new women in HBO’s Fboy Island Season 2.

Louise Barnard joins ‘FBoy’ Island Season 2 on HBO

Model Louise Barnard is from Onekama, Michigan. According to her Instagram, she considers herself a “blonde girl with a lil bit of swag and hella weird but also smart asf.” The 25-year-old had over 42,000 followers on Instagram before the HBO show premiered. Louise’s YouTube Channel had 93.7K subscribers. She’s an active influencer who helps her followers with hairstyles and shopping.

“Louise loves thrifting, going to the beach, and drinking boba tea,” her People bio reads. “She is a creator at heart and enjoys making YouTube videos in order to create a fun atmosphere for those around her. She signed up for FBOY Island because she is determined to break old habits of falling for the wrong guys — and she thought it would be fun and entertaining to roast some Fboys on national TV!”

‘Fboy Island’ Season 2 cast: Who is Mia Emani Jones?

Mia Emani Jones is a 26-year-old dental student from Tampa, Florida. She won Miss Earth USA Water in 2019, Miss Delaware USA in 2017, and Miss Delaware Teen USA in 2014. Mia does not have the massive social media following that Louise does, but she does have an Instagram account.

“I went there for love,” Mia told the Tampa Bay Times. “I went there to find a genuine connection. So to me, it doesn’t matter their status, like if they’re an fboy or a nice guy. I just want someone to like me for me and I can tame an fboy if I need. My mom did it with my dad, so it’s in my blood.”

Who is Tamaris Sepulveda?

Tamaris Sepulveda is a 29-year-old Account Executive from New York, New York. She grew up in the Bronx but currently lives in Miami, Florida. She explained in a social media clip that she used to be a “Tomboy,” so she can easily discern between the nice guys and the Fboys. Tamaris “tells it like it is and knows what she wants.”

Tamaris tells it like it is, and knows what she wants. Can these boys find a way to win her heart? pic.twitter.com/FgnQzv4Dy8 — FBOY ISLAND (@fboyisland) June 14, 2022

“Tamaris is a pilates junkie and enjoys cultivating the Metaverse, making hearts melt with her voice, and is working on taking the modeling world by storm,” reads her People bio. “She signed on to FBOY Island because she likes a challenge and she ultimately wants to find someone she can pour her whole heart into.”

FBoy Island Season 2 premieres on HBO Max on July 14, 2022, with the first three episodes.

