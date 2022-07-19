‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Review: Better Than ‘The Bachelorette’ In So Many Ways

If you’re looking for a light and funny show to watch this summer, look no further than HBO’s FBoy Island Season 2. It’s no coincidence that the reality TV dating competition dropped the first three episodes the same week as The Bachelorette Season 19. They want you to compare the two shows. FBOY Island is more fun, less cringe-worthy, and it leaves the cheesiness to ABC. No commercials and you can binge it? As Simon Cowell would say, “It’s a yes from me.”

How does ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 work?

FBoy Island Season 2 follows the same rules as the first installment. However, watching the first season is not necessary to understand how it all works in the second season. Host Nikki Glaser introduces three new women — Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda. They are looking for love, but they’ll have to sift through two groups of men. Nikki brings out 13 self-proclaimed “F-Boys” and 13 “Nice Guys.” No one knows which group each guy is in. The men submitted application videos and indicated which category they feel they fit into, so it’s pretty arbitrary.

Instead of wondering if some men are not there for “the right reasons,” like on The Bachelorette, FBoy Island explicitly tells the women the truth. Half of the men are on the show for the prize money they could get at the end of the season. If a woman chooses a nice guy, they split a $100,000 prize. However, if she selects an FBoy, he could go home with all the money. In each episode, the women choose who they want to go on dates with, and Glaser hosts some competitions. At the end of each installment, the women each eliminate one guy until they choose the one they want to have a relationship with at the end of the season.

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 is hysterical

In FBoy Island Season 2, the show makes fun of itself in a way that makes viewers laugh out loud. It doesn’t try to be The Bachelorette, but it has many similarities. There are one-on-one dates, confessionals, and group dates. They stay at a gorgeous beach house in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, and on the first night, they have “Brochella.” Host Nikki Glaser is a comedian and is hysterical. She always has sarcastic comments, and she tells it like it is.

Some exes just keep coming back.#FBOYIsland returns with new episodes, now streaming on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/xSdsTlLOPJ — FBOY ISLAND (@fboyisland) July 14, 2022

Although the show censors the name “FBoy” in its title, the cast curses constantly. The sexual innuendos are solid and funny. Additionally, the editing is on-point.

“You can go as slow or as fast as you want,” Casey tells Tamaris during a pottery-making date.

‘FBoy Island’: the relationships aren’t going to last forever

Unlike The Bachelorette, the reality dating show on FBoy Island isn’t trying to pair up couples to get married. The goal is a relationship, but it doesn’t have to be a long one. None of the couples from FBoy Island Season 1 are still together; there’s nothing wrong with that. They met, dated, had fun on a reality TV show, and then broke up. Executive producer and creator Elan Gale explained that the show’s goal is not long-term relationships.

‘FBoy Island’: Tamaris and Tom Carnifax | HBO Max

“I’m very interested these days in relationships that aren’t necessarily long-term monogamous relationships, but relationships that are designed to help people pivot from one stage of their life to the next,” Gale told Parade. “But I think we sometimes underestimate the value of successful relationships. Almost every relationship everyone has in their life will end at some point. And I had a problem growing up with viewing that as a failure of a relationship and not viewing it as a really important part of my cultivation as a human being.”

The first three episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 are available for streaming on HBO Max. Three additional episodes drop on July 21. Then two episodes hit the streaming giant on July 28, and the final two episodes will air on August 4.

