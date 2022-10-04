‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2: Netflix Sets Release Date for ’16-Episode Supersized Season’

TL;DR:

Firefly Lane Season 2 will release December 2 on Netflix

The “16-episode supersized season” of the Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke drama will be split into two parts.

The second – and final – half of the show will premiere sometime in 2023.

Sarah Chalke as Kate and Katherine Heigl as Tully in ‘Firefly Lane’ | Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2022

Will Tully and Kate be able to repair their broken friendship? We’ll find out when Firefly Lane Season 2 premieres December 2 on Netflix. Here’s what we know so far about the second – and final – season of the Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke drama.

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 release date

Firefly Lane premiered in early 2021 on Netflix. The show, which is based on a book by Kristin Hannah, was renewed in May 2021. Now, the long wait for new episodes is nearly over. Firefly Season 2 hits Netflix on December 2.

Season 1 ended with a two-year flash forward that showed Tully (Heigl) and Kate’s (Chalke) friendship seemingly broken beyond repair. What caused the blow-up between the long-time best friends isn’t clear, but it was clearly serious.

“When I said I could never forgive you for what you did, what did you think that meant?” Kate said to Tully, who’d just made an unexpected appearance at the funeral of Kate’s father.

“You have a lot of nerve showing up here. Leave, Tully. Go home, now. I don’t ever want to see you again,” she added.

The new season has 16 episodes

Firefly Lane Girls are back! We can’t wait to share the second and final season with you all on December 2nd.



Part 1 of our 16-episode supersized season features 9 episodes, with Tully & Kate's story concluding in 2023 with Part 2 and the remaining 7. #FireflyLane #FireflyLaneS2 pic.twitter.com/eJhUP75y0v — Katherine Heigl (@KatieHeigl) October 3, 2022

RELATED: 7 Shows Like ‘Firefly Lane’ to Binge After You Watch the New Katherine Heigl Series

Firefly Lane Season 2 will continue to explore the ups and downs of Tully and Kate’s friendship over 16 episodes. The first nine will release on Netflix in December. The next seven will premiere sometime in 2023.

Here’s the season 2 synopsis from Netflix:

What could possibly have ended the tight-knit 30-year friendship of Tully and Kate, our ‘Firefly Lane Girls Forever?’ We’ll learn the answer this season — but first — Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from — including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud. In the ’80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully’s career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz. She just might have met her match — that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes. While in the ’70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 cast

Roan Curtis as Young Kate and Ali Skovbye as Young Tully in ‘Firefly Lane’ | Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2022

Chalke and Heigl will both return for the next season of Firefly Lane. So will Ali Skovbye as young Tully and Roan Curtis as young Kate. Ben Lawson also reprises his role as Kate’s husband Johnny, with Beau Garrett returning as Tully’s free-spirited mother, Cloud. Yael Yurman plays Kate and Johnny’s daughter Marah.

New cast members include India de Beaufort (Charlotte), Greg Germann (Benedict), Jolene Purdy (Justine), and Ignacio Serricchio (Danny).

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 3 is not happening

Unfortunately for fans, Firefly Lane Season 2 will bring Tully and Kate’s story to a close. The show’s sophomore season will be its last. That’s likely not surprising for those viewers familiar with the books that inspired the series, Firefly Lane and its sequel Fly Away. They should have a pretty good idea of how things turn out for Tully and Kate. The rest of the show’s fans will have to wait to see how their story unfolds.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Chris McNally Just Joined the ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Cast