‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Part 1 Ending Explained: What’s Next for Tully and Kate?

Firefly Lane has done it again. Part one of the show’s second season just dropped on Netflix, and the final moments of episode 9 are likely to have viewers yelling at their TV screens – if they’re not crying. Just as in season 1, the first part of the Katherine Heigl drama’s sophomore season ends on something of a cliffhanger. We break it all down and offer some predictions for what could be next for Tully and Kate.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Firefly Lane Season 2 Episodes 1-9.]

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 reveals what ended Tully and Kate’s friendship

Sarah Chalke as Kate and Katherine Heigl as Tully in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 | Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2022

There’s a major moment right at the end of Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1. But before we get to that, we need to talk about what’s going on with Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) – specifically, why the two joined-at-the-hip besties are no longer speaking.

Season 1 ended with the major reveal that Tully and Kate’s 30-year friendship was over. But the show didn’t explain what caused the breakup, only revealing that Tully had done something that Kate found unforgivable. We finally learn what that was in season 2’s seventh episode, titled “Good Riddance/Time of Your Life.”

In the early 2000s timeline, Kate has rekindled her relationship with her ex-husband Johnny (Ben Lawson). The two plan a romantic night together, with Tully agreeing to keep an eye on their teenage daughter Marah (Yael Yurman), who is grounded. But Tully – who’s never been big on authority – caves when Marah begs to go to the movies with her crush. Unfortunately, Marah ends up at a frat party, where she’s the victim of an attempted assault. Tully goes to pick her up, but the two are hit by another car on the way home. Marah ends up in the hospital (though she’s not gravely injured), and Tully gets a DUI.

Kate is understandably incensed at Tully after the accident. It’s the final straw after what she sees as a lifetime of her friends’ selfish behavior, and she abruptly cuts off all contact.

Kate faces a major health crisis in episode 9, ‘Hart-Shaped Box’

Sarah Chalke as Kate in ‘Firefly Lane’ | Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2022

After the accident, both Tully and Kate must adjust to not having the other woman in their lives. Tully – who has lost her new talk show because of the scandal – tries to pick up the pieces by renovating her childhood home for her mom Cloud (Beau Garrett) and teaching herself to cook. Kate enrolls in a creative writing class at a local college and tries to strike up a friendship with one of the other students, though she finds that replacing Tully isn’t easy.

Both Tully and Kate miss the closeness they once had. But it isn’t until the end of episode 9, titled “Hart-Shaped Box,” that Kate gives in and reaches out to her former bestie. And the reason she does so is heartbreaking.

After noticing a rash on her chest, Kate goes to the doctor, who tells her she has stage 3 breast cancer. Devastated, she tries to turn to Tully for support. But when she visits Tully’s apartment, she ends up missing her by seconds – Kate’s headed up in the elevator while Tully is going down. And it’s not just any missed connection. Tully is actually leaving on a months-long reporting trip in Antarctica. Once she departs, getting back to the U.S. to see her former friend will be nearly impossible. Kate doesn’t know it yet, but she may have to face this crisis on her own.

Where will Tully and Kate go from here?

The last episode of Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1 leaves us with some big unanswered questions (though those who’ve read Kristin Hannah’s book might have an inkling of where the story could be headed). First, will Kate be able to reconnect with Tully before she leaves the country? That looks unlikely. But we suspect that once Tully finds out what’s going on with Kate, she’ll stop at nothing to get back to the U.S. A major health crisis is exactly the kind of event that will allow them to move past their differences and rekindle their old friendship.

Of course, there’s also the question of what happens to Kate. Her doctor told her the cancer is “rare and very aggressive” and that she needs to begin treatment immediately. Is it possible that Firefly Lane would kill off one of its two main characters in its final episodes? There’s definitely a chance. However, both Kate and Tully have come through some difficult personal challenges before. We wouldn’t rule out a medical miracle for Kate.

If Kate does die, it’s going to be a huge blow to everyone who knows her, not just Tully. Johnny just asked Kate to marry him for a second time, and he’s looking forward to their fresh start together. And how will Marah get along without her mom? Kate’s own mother and her brother would also have to come to terms with her loss. Whatever happens, we suspect viewers are going to want to keep the Kleenex handy when they watch the final seven episodes of Firefly Lane. They are set to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2023.

