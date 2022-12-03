‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Part 2 Won’t Be on Netflix Until 2023

Firefly Lane is back, and once again, the Netflix show left fans with big questions about what’s next for Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke). The first nine episodes of the final season dropped on Dec. 2. So, when will fans get to see the remaining episodes – and find out how the Firefly Lane girls’ story ends?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Firefly Lane Season 2 Episodes 1-9.]

‘Firefly Lane’ ends on another cliffhanger

Katherine Heigl as Tully in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 | Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2022

Firefly Lane Season 1 ended with the shocking revelation that Tully and Kate’s 30-year friendship had come to end. In a flash-forward to 2005, we saw the women meet at Kate’s father’s funeral. Kate could barely stand the sight of her one-time bestie, telling Tully that she couldn’t forgive her for what she did. But the show – which is based on a novel by Kristin Hannah – didn’t reveal what caused the pair’s falling out.

Firefly Lane’s second season eventually explained what happened between Tully and Kate. While Tully was supervising Kate’s teen daughter Marah (Yael Yurman), she let her meet up with a friend, even though she was grounded. When Marah ended up in a vulnerable situation at a frat party, she called Tully to rescue her. Tully picked up her goddaughter, but the two were T-boned by another car on the way home. Neither was seriously injured, but Kate was incensed to learn that Tully had been drinking prior to getting behind the wheel. Kate was fed up after decades of Tully’s selfish behavior, and she ended their friendship.

The first part of the season ended with Tully and Kate still estranged. However, Kate had just learned that she has stage 3 breast cancer. After getting the devastating diagnosis, she reached out to her former friend. But Tully had just left for a reporting trip in Antarctica, where she’ll be isolated for several months.

The second part of ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 will be released in 2023

Sarah Chalke as Kate in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 | Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2022

Will Kate and Tully be able to reconnect? And will Kate survive her battle with cancer? We should find out when the final part of Firefly Lane Season 2 premieres on Netflix. The streamer has said that the final seven episodes will be available sometime in 2023. However, it hasn’t announced a specific release date.

One thing we do know is that those episodes will be the last for the show. Earlier in 2022, Netflix confirmed that Firefly Lane would end with a “supersized” season 2. We also know the cast is already done filming the sophomore season, according to social media posts from both Heigl and Ali Skovbye, who plays a teenage Tully.

“We wrapped season 2 yesterday after 9 months and I’m completely overwhelmed,” Skovbye wrote on Instagram in April. “This show has my whole heart. @roancurtis i love you so much, Firefly Lane girls forever … (may or may not still be crying)”

