‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Trailer Promises More Drama for Tully and Kate

What’s next for Tully and Kate? Netflix’s just-released trailer for Firefly Lane Season 2 promises more drama for the two long-time best friends. The upcoming nine episodes will also deliver an answer to the big question everyone had at the end of season 1: What could have ended Tully and Kate’s 30-year friendship?

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 trailer shows Johnny in the hospital, Tully striking out on her own

The first look at Firefly Lane’s second – and final – season starts by revealing what happened to Johnny (Ben Ryan) after he was involved in an explosion in Iraq in the final moments of season 1. He’s in the hospital, and his ex-wife Kate (Sarah Chalke) and Tully (Katherine Heigl) are trying to talk their way into his room.

“I’m his wife, ex-wife. We’re divorced … We’re … still very close. It’s complicated,” Kate tells an unsympathetic soldier who’s standing guard outside the door.

Johnny apparently recovers from whatever injuries he suffered in the explosion. But PTSD puts a further strain on his relationship with Kate. She’s concerned and wants him to talk to someone about what happened.

“We’re not married. You don’t have to worry about me,” he says.

“Yeah, well I still do,” she replies.

Meanwhile, Tully is dealing with some career fallout after quitting her job as the host of The Girlfriend Hour at the end of season 1. Not only is she unemployed, but it looks like she’s in a legal battle with the creepy producer (Martin Donovan) who got his hands on her show.

Of course, Tully isn’t going to let this setback knock her down.

“He took my show. He took my voice. So I’m taking it back,” she says. Her next move? Making a documentary about her efforts to find the father she’s never known.

The trailer teases the end of Tully and Kate’s friendship

Sarah Chalke as Kate and Katherine Heigl as Tully in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 |Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Firefly Lane Season 2 will continue to feature the timeline jumps that were so prominent in season 1. In the show’s 1970s storyline, a teenage Tully (Ali Skovbye) convinces Kate (Roan Curtis) to run away with her. A man giving them a ride asks if they’re sisters, and Tully says they’re best friends.

“Well, don’t ever take that for granted,” he says. “Not everyone gets a best friend.”

But will Tully and Kate’s friendship endure? Season 1 ended with a two-year flash-forward that saw Kate and Tully meeting at her father’s funeral. It wasn’t a happy reunion.

“No one wants you here,” Kate told her former bestie.

“Don’t you think you’ve punished me enough?” Tully asked.

“When I said I could never forgive you for what you did, what did you think that meant?” Kate replied.

The episode didn’t reveal what had ended Tully and Kate’s friendship. But Netflix promises that we’ll get the answer in season 2. The trailer shows Kate and Tully passing each other on the street without saying a word.

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 premieres Dec. 2

Ali Skovbye as Young Tully and Roan Curtis as Young Kate in ‘episode 202 of ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Firefly Lane Season 2 premieres Friday, Dec. 2 on Netflix. The 16-episode season will be split into two parts. The first nine episodes will be available to stream first, with the final seven to follow sometime in 2023.

Season 2 will see Kate grappling “with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom,” according to the synopsis from Netflix. In the 1980s timeline, we’ll see the early days of Kate and Johnny’s relationship, while Tully fights – and flirts – with sportscaster Danny Diaz (Ignacio Serricchio). In the ‘70s, Tully and Kate struggle to keep their friendship alive when Tully is sent to live with her grandmother after her mother’s arrest.

