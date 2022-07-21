‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ Episode 3: Release Date and What to Expect From the Next Episode

Are you ready for the next chapter in the sordid saga of the Foxworth family? The third installment of Lifetime’s limited series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin airs Saturday, July 23. We’ve got the details about what to expect from the next episode, and how to watch, plus a refresher on where we left things at the end of episode 2.

[Warning: The article contains spoilers for Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Episode 2.]

Olivia went to war with Malcolm in the previous episode of ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’

The first episode of Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic prequel series ended with Olivia Foxworth (Jemima Rooper) gaining the upper hand over her cruel husband Malcolm Foxworth (Max Irons). Malcolm had murdered his father Garland (Kelsey Grammer) and raped Garland’s young widow Alicia (Alana Boden), who was now pregnant. Olivia took charge of the situation, making a plan to conceal Alicia’s pregnancy and pass the baby off as her own.

Unfortunately, Olivia’s triumph over her husband was short-lived. In episode 2 – titled “The Mother” – Alicia gives birth to a daughter. Malcolm and Olivia adopt her and name her Corinne. Corinne (played by Hannah Dodd) grows into a beautiful young woman. But Malcolm’s unhealthy obsession with her leads to more tragedy. The episode ended with the dramatic death of Malcolm and Olivia’s son Mal (Buck Brathwaite) in a car accident on his wedding day. The entire family is devastated by Mal’s death, but no one more so than Olivia. Her husband blames her for what happened, even though it was his seduction of Mal’s bride-to-be that led to the car crash. The episode ends with a tearful Olivia apologizing to her husband and promising to follow his orders in the future. Then, in the midst of the crisis, an unexpected visitor arrives. Alicia has returned to Foxworth Hall.

Olivia discovers the truth about her children in the next episode of ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’

Mal’s sudden death has left Olivia reeling. And more trouble is on the horizon. In episode 3, “The Murderer,” she discovers both Corinne and Joel in forbidden relationships. She opposes both unions, but as she tries to maintain control of the situation, the more destruction finds her, pushing to her breaking point. In the end, there’s blood on her hands as an old foe’s fate waits to be revealed.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Episode 3 airs Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

The Lifetime prequel series sets the stage for ‘Flowers in the Attic’

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin is based on the V.C. Andrews book Garden of Shadows (ghostwritten by Andrew Niederman). It’s a prequel to the notorious Flowers in the Attic, in which the recently-widowed Corinne returns home to Foxworth Hall with her four children: Cathy, Chris, Carrie, and Cory. Olivia takes Corinne in but locks the children in the attic. Corinne promises them she’ll let them out as soon as she reconciles with her father, Malcolm, who disapproved of her marriage. But Cathy and her siblings eventually discover that they may never leave their prison if Corinne and Olivia get their way.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin helps explain how Olivia became the kind of woman who would lock her own grandchildren in the attic and poison them with powdered donuts.

“I then read Flowers in the Attic before we started shooting to try and get an idea,” Rooper explained during a Television Critics Association panel, as Showbiz Cheat Sheet previously reported. “And I love our project. I love that we get to find out a little bit why this woman has ended up so extreme. And I think it’s a sort of brilliant and believable explanation as to what makes a monster or someone to behave monstrously. It’s not black and white and that’s really interesting. The part is a total gift. So I only have amazing things to say about Olivia Winfield.”

