Former ‘Big Brother’ Player Has an Intriguing Theory About How the Backstage Boss Twist Works

It wouldn’t be a new season of Big Brother if host Julie Chen Moonves didn’t announce a game-changing new twist on premiere night. Unfortunately for fans, season 24’s first twist is confusing, and little is known about it. But that’s what Twitter is for. One past Big Brother houseguest recently shared her theory regarding what the show has in store for the Backstage Boss.

Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli | Photo: CBS

‘Big Brother’ introduced the Backstage Boss twist during the premiere

When the Big Brother 24 houseguests moved into the house on July 6, Julie told them they would each have to find a ticket. After they had one, they would go to the backyard, where a ticket scanner would reveal which of the three competitions they would battle in. Five players went to the porta-potties, five were assigned to the piercing tent, and five traveled to the merch stand.

Since there are 16 houseguests, that would mean that one would sit out of the competition. And that player was Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, who received the Backstage Boss ticket.

Julie later explained that Pooch’s status as the Backstage Boss means that he can’t compete in any competitions during the first week and can’t vote. But he’s guaranteed safety. That’s not where the twist ends, though. As the Backstage Boss, Pooch chose three other Big Brother 24 players to join him backstage. He picked Paloma Aguilar, Alyssa Snider, and Brittany Hoopes. Like Pooch, they can’t compete or vote, but they aren’t necessarily safe.

At the end of the premiere, Julie told viewers they would have the chance to protect either Paloma, Alyssa, or Brittany. Fans can go online and vote for one of them.

‘Big Brother 21’ houseguest has a theory regarding the Backstage Boss twist

There are some aspects of the Backstage Boss twist that Big Brother is keeping from fans. However, Kat Dunn from Big Brother 21 shared her insights on how the twist may play out this week.

She wrote on Twitter, “OK, so this makes perfect sense in my head, but I’m not sure how it’s gonna translate to text so bear with me — start with what we already know: the Backyard Boss picks three people who aren’t able to be [nominated] yet still aren’t safe from eviction, and one will saved by a fan vote.”

“So here’s how I think it’s going to play out (using names to make it easier to understand),” Kat started. “So once Brittany is saved by the fan vote, Alyssa and Paloma will compete against each other in a [Battle of the Block] type style competition.”

She continued, “Whoever loses this comp will be put on the block as a 3rd nominee, and whoever wins will be named the NEW Backstage Boss, repeating the cycle for however many weeks they decide to have twist play out THERE U HAVE IT.”

Kat later added, “OK, so I still stand by my previous theory [because] I think it’s genius. BUT WHAT IFFFFF the [Head of Household nominations] and the two that didn’t get saved by the fan vote end up having to go head-to-head in the … BATTLE OF THE BLOCK!”

The Battle of the Block was a twist in seasons 16 and 17. Two houseguests would win the HOH, each nominate two people, and then those two groups would battle in another competition. Whoever won would be safe for the week, and they would dethrone the HOH who nominated them. If Kat is right about her Big Brother theory, the Backstage Boss twist could get very interesting.

I HAVE A THEORY ON HOW THE BACKSTAGE BOSS IS GOING TO PLAY OUT



who wants to hear it??? #bb24 — Kat Dunn (@itskathryndunn) July 7, 2022

When will fans learn more about the twist?

Unfortunately, Big Brother viewers likely won’t know more about the Backstage Boss twist until the next episode.

Episode 2 will probably feature Daniel Durston, who won the first HOH, nominating two houseguests for eviction. As for what else the hour will feature, that is yet to be determined.

What we do know is that voting for the backstage pass holders will end before the live show on Thursday, July 14. So episode 4 will undoubtedly fill in the missing blanks regarding the Backstage Boss twist.

A new episode of Big Brother Season 24 airs on Sunday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Upset With ‘Boring’ New Houseguest Who Replaced Marvin