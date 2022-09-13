‘General Hospital’ Fans Want More of Anna and Valentin

As one of only three daytime soap operas left on broadcast TV (Days of Our Lives exited NBC’s weekday broadcasts on Sept. 12, 2022, to go to Peacock-exclusive), ABC’s General Hospital had better create fan-pleasing plotlines and characters if it wants to remain successful. One current fan favorite is Anna and Valentin.

The beauty of this relationship is that it’s a more mature couple as opposed to the young, 20-somethings that many soaps or dramas favor. Anna and Valentin, played by Finola Hughes and James Patrick Stuart, respectively, highlight that love can still blossom and flourish with more mature characters who have careers, pasts that catch up with them, and complicated personal lives.

Fans want to see more of Anna and Valentin in future episodes

Although they got off to a rocky relationship as one-time enemies, Anna and Valentin both understand that duty to something larger than themselves may come first in their lives. Valentin was a ruthless mercenary and terrorist, while Anna worked on the opposite side as a WSB agent.

Yet fans realize the couple has a good thing going.

"Why are you so resistant to providing answers?!?" #GH pic.twitter.com/Pn2MA0ILDA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 29, 2022

One person on Twitter said, “More of a COULD ship, I’d really like to see GH do a better job of exploring the natural chemistry between FH & JPS.”

There is plenty going for them right now as there’s an attacker and potential killer on the loose in Port Charles. Who better to solve the mystery than two WSB agents?

Does Vanna have enough clout to last on ‘General Hospital’?

As with all soap operas, anything can happen. To see a power couple show “the kids” how it’s done is amazing and life-affirming. Luke and Laura were a staple for more than 20 years, from the early 1980s to the early 2000s.

Their marriage survived arch-enemies, mob bosses, accusations of murder, and Stefan’s continued meddling in their affairs (until they finally separated). Surely, the same shenanigans would happen to Anna and Valentin as did Luke and Laura. You don’t get to become WSB agents without making some enemies.

Like real-life relationships dealing with past hang-ups, The List notes that Anna and Valentin’s relationship feels “authentic” and “electric” at the same time. Vanna has the ability to keep their love going even when they are completely honest with each other and transparent with their feelings.

Perhaps Vanna gives fans hope that when they are honest with their significant others, love will always find a way in the end, even when that honesty leads to something that the other person doesn’t want to hear.

Come see @finolahughes & me Oct 8 in NY or Oct 9 in CT.

Tickets: https://t.co/KBt8wAbqAf. #vanna pic.twitter.com/qwGAoSynJp — James Patrick Stuart (@japastu) September 2, 2022

James Patrick Stuart is loving his newish role

Much like Vanna, who has a new perspective on love, Stuart is loving his renaissance on a daytime soap opera. He returned to daytime soaps in 2016 as Valentin, after playing Will Cortlandt on All My Children for five years in the early 1990s, according to IMDb. The veteran actor has played a ton of small roles on TV shows and as a voice actor.

Stuart told Soap Opera Digest in 2016, “It just seemed like it would be exactly the way that I would want to go back. I wouldn’t want to go back to anything subtle!”

Stuart has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Daytime Emmy Awards in three consecutive years, 2020, 2021, and 2022, for his role on GH. For that reason alone, he’s a keeper. Fans can watch General Hospital on Hulu and ABC.

