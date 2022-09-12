‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Sasha Is On Her Way Out 

General Hospital is a dying breed of television show. With only three daytime soap operas left on broadcast television (Days of Our Lives exited NBC’s broadcast slate on Sept. 12, 2022, and is headed to Peacock only), the ABC daytime staple needs to please its fans to stay afloat.

ABC might be listening because Sasha seems to be on the way out as a character.

Perhaps all of the negativity surrounding Sasha doomed her character

Sasha has been a character that will do anything to get what she wants: a job, a baby, drugs. Yet all of her elaborate scheming and plotting has simply led to one negative outcome after another. Fans may think her character is unredeemable after nearly two years of increasingly depressing outcomes for her.

Sasha is in for a rude awakening. Click to watch a SNEAK PEEK at tomorrow's brand-new #GH – RIGHT NOW! #GeneralHospital https://t.co/F543eRDg12 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 4, 2022

Played by Sofia Mattsson, Sasha has become the face of Deception (a role previously held by veteran soap actor Vanessa Marcil who played Brenda Barrett), faked an affair to help Willow and Michael get custody of their son, and then started using drugs. When Sasha got pregnant, she and her then-boyfriend Brando lost the baby.

Then her drug use got worse. She had a mental breakdown. The List notes how fans are tired of seeing Sasha continually spiral downward.

Fan complaints run the gamut for Sasha’s character on ‘General Hospital’

Amazing performance today from @SofiaMattsson1 as Sasha totally loses it! DO NOT MISS! @GeneralHospital #GH — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) August 4, 2022

Fans have said some varying things about Sasha. One fan noted that Sasha seems to be “losing it” so often that she is just in constant suffering and it seems it’s time she move on to something better. Other fans noted that her refusal to ask for help is what has led her to repeating patterns.

Fans seem divided between fans thinking Sasha needs to get her life on track while others think she doesn’t need help at all. At what point does General Hospital take a stand to say, “This character is redeemable and gets help” versus “We’re going to stop torturing this poor soul?”

Perhaps Sasha is too real and fans don’t want to deal with such a spiraling character, and rightfully so. The past three years have been very stressful, at best, and there are plenty of things for Americans to worry about right now. Soaps and fictional TV should be an escape from reality, not a dive headfirst into it.

Brando hasn't told Sasha the truth about her options, West Coast. How far will she go to stay out of prison?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @SofiaMattsson1 pic.twitter.com/iXdbXsrNC4 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 31, 2022

How much farther does Sasha have to fall on ‘General Hospital’?

Pretty far, if episodes in early September are any indication. SoapHub says Sasha gets fired from Deception. This was after she spent 2022 running down Harmony Miller, being hounded by the press (and then she completely snapped and vandalized a reporter’s car), and became a candidate for a conservatorship.

There are no signs yet of Sasha leaving GH, notes Soap Dirt and Celebrating the Soaps. On the upside, actor Sofia Mattsson has all the joy in her life as she is back from maternity leave following the birth of her baby boy in July 2021, according to Soap Opera Network.

