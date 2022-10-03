George Harrison Sent an Angry, Misspelled Telegram to Richard Nixon

TL;DR:

John Lennon encouraged people not to vote for Richard Nixon.

George Harrison sent Richard Nixon a telegram.

Richard Nixon did not send a personal response to George Harrison.

Of all the Beatles, John Lennon had the most well-known problems with the U.S. government, but George Harrison also had his fair share. While working in the United States, Harrison wanted to extend his stay in the country. When this request was denied, Harrison sent a frustrated, heavily misspelled telegram to Richard Nixon.

John Lennon openly opposed the American president

In 1972, Nixon was running for reelection, and Lennon’s public opposition to the Vietnam War and his campaign were a thorn in his side. As a result, the White House said that because Lennon pleaded guilty to cannabis possession in 1968, he could not legally remain in the country.

The move sparked much public outcry, particularly amongst other public figures. Lennon hired an immigration lawyer, and they began a lengthy battle to allow the musician to remain in the country.

“I like to be here because this is where the music came from,” Lennon said, per NPR. “This is what influenced my whole life and got me where I am today.”

In 1975, a court determined that Lennon could remain in the country.

George Harrison also had problems with Richard Nixon

Harrison also had immigration problems during the time that Lennon was dealing with them.

“George came to the States in March of ’73 for the Apple meetings and to work on the Ringo album,” author Chip Madinger told Billboard. “He came in from Pakistan and was detained at the airport. And they went through some ‘he said and she said’ and but eventually was allowed to come into the States. And I believe he was given permission to stay until June 1 and he was looking for more time.”

Harrison was able to extend his stay until June 30, but a request for more time was denied, like Lennon, because of a charge for drug possession. As a result, he addressed a telegram to “President Richard Nixon, White House DC.”

“Sir, how can you bomb Cambonian (sic) citizens and worry about kicking me out of the country for smoking marijuana at the time,” he said. “Your repressive emperaour (sic) war monger ways stop before too piece (cq) luv (cq). We will run the world Harry Krisher, Hare Hara Krishne Hare Hara Hare Hara Krishner. George Harrison.”

Madinger believed that Harrison dictated the telegram because of the many misspelled words.

Richard Nixon did not personally respond to George Harrison

Harrison received a response to his telegram, though not from Nixon. Instead, the response came from James Greene, the Deputy Commissioner of the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

“So it fell upon James Greene to write the response,” Madinger said. “And it goes, ‘Your telegram to President Nixon concerning your departure from the United States has been referred to this office for reply. And I am informed that in denying your application for an extension of stay in May 1973 the district director of our service office in Los Angeles advised you of the reasons for this denial.’ So it’s kind of a little bit of ‘We already told you why.'”

Harrison reportedly later told Lennon that his win in court set the precedent that eventually made him eligible for a visa again.

