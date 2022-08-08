Giada De Laurentiis Makes This Summer Recipe Almost ‘Daily’ — But It’s Not Her Only Mouthwatering Idea for Burrata

Giada De Laurentiis is an expert in Italian cuisine — especially when burrata cheese is involved. The Food Network star has a mouthwatering summer recipe for the white Italian cheese that she makes almost “daily.” But De Laurentiis can also get quite creative with burrata, and she has a number of other ways to serve it.

Giada De Laurentiis makes this summer burrata recipe nearly every day

Burrata cheese is often paired with Italian table basics like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and basil. But for the perfect summer appetizer, De Laurentiis likes to take those flavors to the next level by adding three unexpected ingredients to the mix: sweet corn, fresh nectarines (or peaches), and Fresno chile.

The celebrity chef says that she is such a big fan of this flavor combination that she could easily make a whole meal out of it every day during the short period when both nectarines and corn are in season at the same time.

“I make this almost every day. Sometimes the corn is so sweet I don’t even cook it; otherwise I grill it brieﬂy to bring the sugars to the surface. It’s a casual, family-style starter, but honestly, I like it so much I’d make it my lunch and dinner! It’s everything I love about summer food,” she wrote in a Giadzy blog post.

Ingredients needed for Burrata with Nectarines and Corn

It takes less than an hour to make this yummy summer dish, and you only need a handful of oils, spices, and fresh, in-season ingredients. This recipe calls for two small ripe nectarines that are cut into wedges and one-third cup of chopped fresh basil.

Next on the list is one fresh Fresno or serrano chile, thinly sliced, two teaspoons of white balsamic vinegar, one tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil (plus a little extra when needed), and a half-teaspoon of kosher salt.

Finally, you’ll need eight slices of rustic Italian loaf, four ears of corn (shucked and silk removed), eight ounces of fresh burrata (drained and patted dry), and a half-teaspoon of Maldon flake salt.

We should reiterate that De Laurentiis uses the white variety of balsamic vinegar for this recipe because it is more syrupy and sweeter than the regular kind. Plus, it’s more milder in acidity, and she says it’s a fantastic way to dress up burrata.

How to make Giada De Laurentiis’ favorite Burrata recipe

In a medium bowl, gently combine the nectarines, basil, chile, vinegar, olive oil, and kosher salt. Next, set it aside and let it marinate at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Or, for up to two hours in the refrigerator.

Towards the end of the marinating time, heat a stovetop grill pan over medium-high heat. Then, brush your bread slices with olive oil and grill them on both sides — about two to three minutes for each side.

Add the corn to the pan and grill it on all sides long enough to get it warm with a few charred spots. Then, use a sharp knife to slice the kernels off of the cobs and add those kernels to the nectarine mixture in your bowl.

“To serve, spoon the peach mixture onto a platter. Tear the burrata into 8 to 12 good-size pieces and arrange them over the salad. Sprinkle the ﬂake salt evenly over the cheese and drizzle the cheese with a little extra olive oil. Serve with the grilled bread,” the recipe reads.

Peach, Corn, and Burrata is a ‘celebration of summer’

A very similar idea to the corn and nectarine recipe is De Laurentiis’ Peach, Corn, and Burrata Bruschetta. As the celebrity chef explains, “This bruschetta is a celebration of summer! Sweet corn and peaches are balanced with a kick of spice from Fresno chile slices and super creamy burrata.”

The ingredient list is very similar, but not exactly the same. You’ll need two ears of corn with the kernels cut off, two small peaches sliced into thin wedges, a thinly-sliced Fresno or serrano chile, one-third cup of chopped fresh basil, two teaspoons of white balsamic vinegar, one tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil (plus more for drizzling), and a half-teaspoon of kosher salt.

The recipe also calls for eight half-inch thick slices of ciabatta bread, a quarter-cup of olive oil, eight ounces of burrata cheese (drained and patted dry), and a half-teaspoon of flaky sea salt.

Try Giada De Laurentiis’ Romesco Pasta Salad with Burrata

The Food Network star makes burrata shine in her recipe for Romesco Pasta Salad. She describes Romesco as the “Spanish version of pesto.” But instead of basil and Parmesan, the sauce gets most of its flavor from roasted red peppers.

“You’ll often see it with tomatoes as well, but we kept it simple for this tasty pasta salad. The sauce gives a great smoky sweetness to everything, while the burrata makes everything so deliciously creamy – and you can’t go wrong with some cherry tomatoes and arugula too,” De Laurentiis shares.

“This is a great pasta salad to make a few hours or a day ahead of when you want to eat it – it holds up well, and the flavors develop even more the longer it sits.”

Burrata puts a ‘delicious spin’ on Roasted Caprese Salad

De Laurentiis is such a big fan of Caprese Salad that she says she’ll “take it in any form.” She puts her own “delicious spin” on it with her recipe for Roasted Caprese Salad with Burrata, which she promises everyone will love.

“When tomatoes aren’t at their seasonal peak, but I think a menu could use a good Caprese salad, this is the recipe to turn to,” De Laurentiis says.

“Roasting tomatoes pulls out all that excess water, so it concentrates the tomato’s flavor – and makes them super deliciously sweet! Topped with basil, arugula, and lots of torn burrata cheese, salt and olive oil… does it get any better than that?”

Giada De Laurentiis says this is her favorite way to cook beets

One of the Food Network star’s favorite ways to cook beets is to roast them with other aromatics, like she does with her recipe for Roasted Beet and Burrata Salad. She likes to cook beets this way because they absorb so much flavor. And in this specific recipe, the beets get a “bright flavor” by being cooked down with fresh thyme and champagne vinegar.

De Laurentiis says that you can cook the beets in advance and put them in the refrigerator until you are ready to throw your salad together.

“A quick shallot and dijon vinaigrette, arugula, burrata cheese, and a hefty sprinkle of pine nuts, and you have a beautiful salad fit for any meal,” she says. “Note that if you can’t find baby beets, regular-sized beets work just as well – they just may need more time in the oven to get tender.”

