‘Gilmore Girls’: Did Lauren Graham Ever Date Any of Her On-Screen Love Interests in Real Life?

Disney+ fans might recognize Lauren Graham from The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, but the actor is famous for her role on Gilmore Girls. In the popular WB drama, Graham played Lorelai Gilmore. The young single mother with ambitious dreams and an extreme coffee habit faced personal and professional trials over the series’ seven-season run.

She was also well known for her will-they-or-won’t-they relationship with Luke Danes (played by Scott Patterson). Thanks to the two actors‘ on-screen chemistry, many Gilmore Girls fans wondered if Lauren Graham ever dated Patterson or any of her other on-screen love interests.

Many Gilmore Girls viewers were rooting for Lorelai and Luke — on and off the screen. However, a rumor stemming back to 2007 made many fans not only skeptical of a potential real-life romance but also question if the two co-stars even got along at all.

According to Hello!, despite Graham and Patterson’s speaking out to set the record straight, the rumors of bad blood never seemed to fade completely. Nevertheless, although Patterson admitted to having a crush on Graham, the two never got together.

Graham has always been incredibly private about her personal life. And though rumors swirled that she dated her Birds of America co-star Matthew Perry, the Gilmore Girls star explained in her memoir that their relationship never went beyond flirting.

In 2005, Graham was briefly linked to actor Marc Blucas, but the two never worked together, The Sun reported. Although it seemed Graham wasn’t into workplace romances, everything changed for the actor in 2010. That’s when she began working with her old friend Peter Krause.

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause’s relationship

Graham and Krause met in 1995 on the set of Caroline in the City. Reunited with Krause through the award-winning NBC drama Parenthood, Graham explained in an interview with Good Housekeeping that they couldn’t stop talking, and it didn’t take long for the pair to make their celebrity relationship official.

Although they played siblings on the award-winning show Parenthood, their chemistry and dynamics were even stronger off-set. But in April 2021, after a decade together, Graham discussed spending time apart from Krause due to work, filming, and, COVID-19.

E! News covered the details and Graham’s feelings regarding the matter. And despite things seeming to be going well, many were shocked by the celebrity couple’s recent split.

What have the 2 actors shared about their recent breakup?

This past June, Graham and Krause’s fans and followers were shocked to learn that the couple had called it quits. Graham’s rep confirmed that Krause and the Gilmore Girls star decided to “quietly split.”

Although neither actor has spoken publicly about the matter, People referenced the unusual and unprecedented circumstances causing them to spend months apart. Disappointed fans hope the famous pair will reveal more details regarding the breakup.

